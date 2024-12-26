Maxx Crosby Drops Truth Bomb About His Raiders, Contract, Situation
The Las Vegas Raiders have a franchise pillar in edge rusher Maxx Crosby.
The sixth-year Eastern Michigan product has left an inedible mark on the Silver and Black and has been the face of the team and their tenure in Las Vegas. Crosby is the archetype for the modern prototypical Raider, someone whose charisma, tenacity, and drive have been positively infectious for a franchise starved of the greatness once associated with it.
However, a reloading franchise still in search of stability and a contract that needs re-tooling this offseason are at the forefront of Crosby's mind, for better or worse. Crosby addressed the issues in a recent episode of "The Rush", when he drew parallels to himself and 2023 NFL Defensive of the Year, the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett.
"I have no more guaranteed money," Crosby said. "Obviously there's going to be a lot of things that need to be talked about and I'm looking forward to those conversations. It's going to be awesome, I'm looking forward to this offseason and the process and I will say, on top of it -- the Raider fans have been dope as f--- and I love them to death. Like that's one thing -- through everything the fans have truly since Day 1 embraced me and being in their corner. I think it's the dopest s---, like even with the injuries and all this s--- the support has been the coolest s--- ever. Yeah, there is so many things that gotta be talked about, so it's going to be interesting. I'm looking forward to it."
Noteworthy from the podcast was Crosby's blunt remarks about the state of the franchise and the shaky ground it has stood on throughout his time wearing silver and black.
"Years of inconsistency. It's new coaches every other year, and this and this and that and new teammates," he said. "There's been plenty of times where I'm like 'Damn, this [defensive line] is cold' -- and then I come back and every single of them is gone. You know what I mean? It's like, what the f---? You know what I mean? And then it's just on and on and on. There is a lot of things. So it's tough, bro, because I feel for Myles because he is in that same boat."
Crosby himself has been anything but inconsistent, notching 59.5 sacks and 105 tackles for loss across six NFL seasons and 89 starts. He has earned Pro Bowl honors three times as well as receiving second-team All-Pro recognition twice.
