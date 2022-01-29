Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Emergence of Josh McDaniels

Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jimmy Garoppolo, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr
Team(s)
Las Vegas Aces, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs

Around the World of the NFL Podcast LXVII: Emergence of McDaniels

In this episode of Around the World of the NFL Podcast, we break down the NFL Playoffs and the emergence of Josh McDaniels for the Las Vegas Raiders.

HENDERSON, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the Raider Nation pool. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots is emerging as the leader to land the Las Vegas Raiders job.

· Looking at McDaniels and the process.

· We also break down the NFL playoffs.

· How big is this game for Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams?

· Do the San Francisco 49ers look foolish for selecting a first-round QB last year, the way that Jimmy Garoppolo is playing?

· Can Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals do the unthinkable and upset the Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs?

