Raiders Will Have Strong Support in L.A. vs. Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders spent 1982-94 in Los Angeles, playing home games at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, and many of their fans from those days now make the 270-mile trip to watch the Silver and Black play at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.

So, while it might not feel like a home game, the Raiders (5-7) should have plenty of fan support when they play the Los Angeles Rams (3-9) this week on Thursday Night Football at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Incredibly, after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI last February on their home field at Sofi, the Rams have lost six consecutive games and are one of the worst teams in the National Football League this season.

However, even though the Raiders lead the all-time series, 8-6, they shouldn’t overlook not only what the Rams did last season but the fact that they have won four of the last five games the teams have played after the Silver and Black won seven of the first nine games.

The last time the teams played in 2018, quarterback Jared Goff passed for 233 yards and touchdowns of eight yards to wide receiver Cooper Kupp and 19 yards to running back Todd Gurley, who also rushed for 108 yards, in a 33-13 victory at the Oakland Coliseum before the Raiders moved to Las Vegas two years later.

The Raiders held a 13-10 lead at halftime in Jon Gruden’s first game in his second stint as head coach of the Silver and Black, but the Rams went on a 23-0 run in the second half to blow the game wide-open.

“It was a tale of two halves,”' Gruden said. “'Obviously, we did not take care of the ball, which was a critical part of that football game.”

Quarterback Derek Carr passed for 303 yards to keep the Raiders in the game but also threw three interceptions, one that was returned 50 yards for a touchdown by cornerback Marcus Peters.

Said Carr of the pick by Peters after he explained that the ball slipped out of his hand: “It was one of the dumbest plays you could have. I knew what I should have done as soon as that play was over.”

It was even worse when the Rams were still in St. Louis, and the Raiders went there in 2014 and were trounced, 52-0, at the Edward Jones Dome.

Quarterback Shaun Hill passed for 183 yards and two touchdowns, Trey Mason, ran for 117 yards and touchdowns of 89 and eight yards while also catching a 35-yard scoring pass for the Rams, while rookie Carr passed for 143 yards, and had two interceptions, one that cornerback Trumaine Johnson returned 43 yards for a score.

The last time the Raiders beat the Rams came in 2010 when Sebastian Janikowski kicked field goals of 38, 41, and 22 yards, and quarterback Bruce Gradkowski threw a four-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Louis Murphy, who caught six passes for 91 yards in a 16-14 victory at the Oakland Coliseum.

The Raiders overcame touchdown passes of seven and 17 passes to wide receiver Mark Clayton by quarterback Sam Bradford, as running back Darren McFadden helped the Raiders control the ball with 145 yards rushing.

The first time the teams ever played in 1972 at the Oakland Coliseum, quarterback Daryle Lamonica passed for only 136 yards, but threw touchdown passes of 30 yards to wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, 27 yards to tight end Raymond Chester and 31 yards to wide receiver Mike Siani in a 45-17 rout of the Rams.

The Raiders made six interceptions against Rams quarterbacks Pete Beathard and Roman Gabriel, including three by Hall of Fame cornerback Willie Brown, and linebacker Phil Villapiano returned one of them 82 yards for a touchdown.

In another notable game for the Raiders, quarterback Kenny “Snake” Stabler threw three touchdown passes, including throws of 27 and four yards to tight end Raymond Chester, in the second half, as the Silver and Black rallied from a 14-3 deficit for a 24-17 victory over the Rams at the L.A. Coliseum.

The Raiders' defense did its part by intercepting three passes by Rams quarterback Pat Haden.

And then in 1982, running back Marcus Allen rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns, two as the Raiders scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to rally from a 14-point halftime deficit for a 37-31 victory at the L.A Coliseum.

Quarterback Jim Plunkett passed for 321 yards and two touchdowns as the Raiders went to 6-1.

The Raiders need some of that old-time domination of the Rams this week to extend their winning streak to four games and remain in the playoff chase.

Thursday night's game in Los Angeles kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EST/5:15 p.m. PST

