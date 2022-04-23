Kennedy Talks a Good Game, Played One, Too

The Las Vegas Raiders Lincoln Kennedy is known by a new generation as a terrific broadcaster, but none can forget his dominant legacy on the field.

Long before he went became an analyst on radio and television, Lincoln Kennedy let his play on the field speak for him.

The 6-6, 335-pound Kennedy was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the ninth pick of the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft out of the University of Washington, where he was a consensus All-American as a senior and played in three consecutive Rose Bowls for the Huskies.

However, after not really fitting in with the Falcons over three seasons, Kennedy was traded to the Oakland Raiders for a fifth-round draft choice, and he fit in immediately at right tackle and played eight memorable seasons for the Silver and Black.

Kennedy credited Raiders Managing General Partner Al Davis.

“(Davis) gave me a second chance,” said Kennedy, who grew up in San Diego. “I needed to make something of myself, and many people were writing me off. What I wanted to do was rebound and do better in Oakland then I had in Atlanta. The Raiders organization has a special place in my heart and I’m so thankful to say I can be a part of that organization in any capacity.”

Kennedy started 119 of 121 games at right tackle in his eight seasons with the Raiders, playing in three straight pro bowls from 2000-2002 and being selected first-team All-Pro in 2000 and 2001, in addition to playing a major role on the Raiders offensive line as they reached Super Bowl XXXVII, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 48-21.

Although he was disappointed by the defeat, Kennedy was glad to have been there.

“I wish we could’ve finished that season by winning the Super Bowl,” Kennedy recalled. “But, you know, when those things do happen, you don’t take them for granted. You make to make the best (of the situation) and I think (the Raiders) did that. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to close the deal.”

In addition to his individual accolades, Kennedy anchored a Raiders offensive line that led the NFL in rushing in 2000 and in total offense in 2002.

A far cry from the young guy who struggled during his years in Atlanta.

“You know, one of the things that I’ve been humbled by is that people have thought highly, more highly of my skill-set than I did.” Kennedy said. “What I mean by that is, I thought I was a decent football player, but I never thought I was good as people touted me to be. I’m just really humbled by the accolades and the things that come with playing football.

“Being recognized as one of the best when you get drafted at No. 9 overall, that’s really a big thing to people, but to me, it was just something I was thankful for and happy to accomplish. But by no means, did I take it for granted.

“I worked hard, and I wanted to do my job as best as I could when I did it. I took pride in being a part of teams and being a part of other groups that really looked out for another. I just wanted to do the best I could.”

Kennedy’s career in Oakland ended because of a torn calf muscle in 2003, and he attempted a comeback with the Dallas Cowboys in 2005 but failed to pass a physical. However, in 2007, 2008, and 2010 he played for the Tampa Bay Storm in the Arena Football League.

Then Kennedy, who earned a degree in speech communications, went into broadcasting after retiring from football and has worked for Fox Sports, Premiere Radio Networks, the NFL Network, and Raiders broadcasts on Compass Media Networks.

Kennedy also wrote a book, “If These Walls Could Talk,” about his years with the Raiders, in addition to making broadcasting his second career.

“I was trying to figure out what was going to be next for me, so that was a big deal,” Kennedy said. “Developing my own voice and being in the media was a little bit of a surprise for me. I didn’t think it was going to happen and I kind of fell into it. I’ve been fortunate to have the luxury to make the best of it ever since.”

These days, Kennedy works alongside play-by-play announcer Brent Musburger as color commentator on Las Vegas Raiders radio broadcasts.

“Commentating with Brent Musburger, calling games is very special to me,” Kennedy said. “I’m just trying to keep that Raider love alive.”

As they say: “Once a Raider, always a Raider.”

Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter