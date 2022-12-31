From the Las Vegas Raiders' Locker Room: DE Maxx Crosby

After reporting that the Las Vegas Raiders were moving on from quarterback Derek Carr, we spoke to defensive end Maxx Crosby about it inside the Silver and Black locker room.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are a disappointing 6-9 this season and struggling.

On Monday, I reported that the Silver and Black are moving on from Derek Carr. In addition, we reported, according to sources inside the organization, they were considering benching Carr for the remainder of the season.

On Wednesday, Josh McDaniels confirmed our reporting by saying that Derek Carr would be benched.

We caught up with defensive end Maxx Crosby in the locker room to discuss the development with him, and you can watch that interview in its entirety below:

The Raiders' game against the San Francisco 49ers is Sunday, New Year's Day, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST. It can be seen on FOX.

