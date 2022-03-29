Kaufman Gave Raiders More Than a Little Power in the Backfield

Napoleon Kauffman is often-overlooked, but shouldn't be in the amazing history of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Oakland/Los Angeles/Las Vegas Raiders have had some outstanding running backs from the early days of the American Football League with power runners the likes of Clem Daniels, Hewritt Dixon, Marv Hubbard, Mark van Eeghen, Charlie Smith, Marcus Allen, and Bo Jackson, not to mention rising star, Josh Jacobs.

Often overlooked is Napoleon Kauffman, who actually is the fourth-leading rusher in Raiders history with 4,792 yards in six seasons. He also caught 127 passes for 1,107 yards and five scores and returned 98 kickoffs for 2,149 yards and a TD of 84 yards.

The 5-9, 185-pound Kauffman was selected by the Raiders in the first round (No. 18 overall) of the 1995 National Football League Draft out of Washington despite his size after being selected as the Pacific 10 Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 1994.

“Kaufman provides big acceleration,” said Coach Jon Gruden, who was in his first stint with the Raiders.

While serving as the backup to Harvey Williams in 1995 as a rookie, Kaufman rushed for 32 yards on five carries in the season opener and clinched the Raiders’ 17-7 victory over the San Diego Chargers with a 16-yard touchdown run.

Kaufman finished his first season with 490 yards rushing coming off the bench, with the Raiders, and as a part-time starter the next year he showed what he was really capable of by running for 874 yards and a touchdown, in addition to catching 22 passes for 143 yards and another score.

However, he displayed his true capabilities when he was made the full-time starter in 1997, rushing for 1,294 yards and six touchdowns, including an 83-yarder, while making 40 receptions for 403 yards and two more scores.

During Week 8 that season, Kaufman rushed for 227 yards and broke the Raiders’ record of 221 yards in one game set by Jackson while leading the Silver and Black to a 28-25 victory over the Denver Broncos in Oakland.

“Napoleon makes these ordinary runs look spectacular,” guard Steve Wisniewski said after the game. “It looks like up the middle and a cloud of dust, but he breaks them. It looks like two, three or four yards, and he’s hitting it for 40 or 50 yards. He reminds me very much of blocking for Bo Jackson.”

Said Kaufman, an ordained minister: “I’ve been praying about getting 200 yards. And, I tell you, the Lord is an answerer.”

The following season, Kaufman was limited to 13 games because of injuries, but still gained 921 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns, including an 80-yarder, while catching 25 passes for 131 yards.

Kaufman shared time in the backfield with Tyrone Wheatley in the final two years of his career with the Raiders, rushing for 744 yards and two touchdowns in 1999 while catching 18 passes for 180 yards, gaining 499 yards on the ground, and making 13 catches for 127 yards and a score in his final season.

However, by then Kaufman was hearing a higher calling.

During the final years of his career, Kaufman became the Raiders’ chaplain and baptized several of his teammates at the team’s whirlpool in the practice facility in Alameda.

Kaufman retired abruptly after the 2000 season and eventually became pastor of the Well Christian Community Church in Livermore, Calif., a church he founded with about 15 families in 2003. Former Raiders defensive back Rod Woodson also is a member.

In addition, Kaufman became the head football coach at Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland, and the Dragons captured California Interscholastic Federation Division 5-AA State Championship in 2016.

Kaufman also returned as the Raiders chaplain and held that position until the team moved to Las Vegas in 2020.

