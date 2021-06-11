Raiders All-Time Team

The Oakland, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas Raiders have an outstanding legacy of great players and coaches, today we look at the all-time great team.

OFFENSE

WIDE RECEIVER—Fred Biletnikoff, 1965-1978

Pro Football Hall of Fame, selected Super Bowl XI MVP after catching three passes to set up touchdowns in a 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, named All-Pro in 1972, was a three-time AFL All-Star, 1971 NFL receptions leader.

TIGHT END—Dave Casper, 1974-1980, 1984

Pro Football Hall of Fame, Super Bowl XI champion, was four-time All-Pro, a five-time Pro Bowl Selection, and made the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team. Elected to College Football Hall of Fame, and was a key player for the Raiders in the famed “Ghost to the Post” and “Holy Roller,” games.

TACKLE—Art Shell, 1968-1982

Pro Football Hall of Fame, Super Bowl XI, and Super Bowl XV champion, a four-time All-Pro, selected to the Pro Bowl eight times and was seven-time All-AFC choice. Named to the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team, the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, and was 1990 NFL Coach of the Year.

GUARD—Gene Upshaw, 1967-1982

Pro Football Hall of Fame, Super Bowl XI and XV champion, an eight-time All-Pro, was selected to the Pro Bowl six times and was a three-time American Football League All-Star. Selected to the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team, the NFL 75th Anniversary Team, and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

CENTER—Jim Otto, 1960-1975

Pro Football Hall of Fame, was on the 1967 AFL Championship team, played in Super Bowl II, was a 10-time first-team All-AFL selection (every year of the league), played I the AFL All-Star Game nine times, and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection. Named to the All-Time AFL Team (1960-69) and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

GUARD—Greg Wisniewski, 1989-2001

Was an eight-time All-Pro selection and also was chosen to play in the Pro Bowl eight times in 13 seasons with the Raiders, and was selected to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team. He was a two-time All-American at Penn State and later was the Raiders Assistant Line Coach in 2011.

TACKLE—Bob Brown, 1971-1973

Pro Football Hall of Fame, was a nine-time All-Pro, selected to the Pro Bowl six times, made the NFL 1960s All-Decade Team, and was a three-time NFL Lineman of the Year. When he joined the Raiders he gave the Silver and Black four future Hall of Fame on the O-line at the same time, along with Otto, Shell, and Upshaw.

WIDE RECEIVER—Tim Brown, 1988-2003

Pro Football Hall of Fame, was two-time All-Pro and was chosen to the Pro-Bowl nine times. Was named to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team, was the 1997 NFL receptions leader with 104 catches for 1,408 yards, and is Raiders all-time receptions leader in receptions with 1,094 and touchdowns leader at 104. Selected 1987 Heisman Trophy winner. Also is the best kick returner in Raiders history (see below).

QUARTERBACK—Kenny Stabler, 1968-1979

Pro Football Hall of Fame, Super Bowl XI champion, was 1974 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year, named to the All-Pro team twice, was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and made the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team. Compiled a 69-26-1 record as a starter for Raiders, plus a 7-4 mark during the post-season. He passed for 19,078 yards and 150 touchdowns with the Raiders

HALFBACK—Marcus Allen, 1982-1992

Pro Football Hall of Fame, named Super Bowl XVIII MVP, was three-time All-Pro, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, the 1985 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year, the 1982 NFL Rookie of the Year, and 1983 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He’s the Raiders' all-time leading rusher with 8,545 yards and was the 1981 Heisman Trophy winner.

FULLBACK—Mark van Eeghen, 1974-1981

Super Bowl XI and XV champion, a two-time AFC champion, and he is the second-leading rusher and leading fullback in Raiders history with 5,907 yards, gaining more than 1,00 yards in a season three times. Played a key role in Super Bowl XI as a blocker and runner, leading the way for Clarence Davis to gain 137 yards and running for 73 himself. He’s a member of the Colgate University Hall of Fame and the Rhode Island Scholar-Athlete Hall of Fame.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END—Howie Long, 1981-1993

Pro Football Hall of Fame, Super Bowl XVII champion (making five tackles in the game), named to the All-Pro team five times, was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and was chosen 1985 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Was selected to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and ranks second in Raiders history with 91½ sacks. He had a career-high 13 sacks in 1983, five in one game that season against the Washington Redskins.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE—Chester McGlockton, 1992-1997

Was selected to the All-Pro team three times and was a four-time Pro Bowl Selection, in addition to being named to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team. He had 340 tackles, 39½ sacks, 10 forced fumbles, and recovered another five over his 90 games in six seasons with the Raiders in six seasons.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE—Tom Keating, 1966-1972

Played in Super Bowl II, was a three-time American Football League champion, a two-time AFL All-Star, a valuable member of the 1967 AFL Championship team, and was named to the AFL All-Time Team (1960-69). Was one of the leaders of the Eleven Angry Men of Defense, who recorded an AFL record total of 67 sacks for 666 yards in losses in 1967.

DEFENSIVE END—Greg Townsend, 1983-1993

Super Bowl XVII champion, was chosen to the All-Pro four times and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection. He is the Raiders all-time leader in sacks with 107½ and among the listed leaders in tackles with 338, although that statistic was unofficial for many years. Recovered 15 fumbles and returned three for touchdowns, in addition to intercepting three passes and returning one 86 yards for a TD.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER—Ted Hendricks, 1975-1973

Pro Football Hall of Fame, Super Bowl V, XI, XV, XVIII champion, four-time conference champion, six-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowl selection, NFL 1970s All-Decade Team, NFL 1980s All-Decade Team, NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team, NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, NFL all-time leader with 25 blocked kicks.

MIDDLE LINEBACKER—Matt Millen, 1980-1988

Super Bowl XV, XVIII, XXIV, XXVI champion, was a four-time conference champion, was named to the 1988 Pro Bowl. He made four solo tackles as the Raiders beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XV, before adding five tackles and a sack as the Raiders routed the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII. Was selected All-American at defensive tackle in 1978 for Penn State.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER—Phil Villapiano, 1971-1979

Super Bowl XI champion, was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, named the 1971 American Football Conference Rookie of the Year. He made six tackles plus a sack in Super Bowl XI and also had a sack in the 1976 AFC Championship Game. Had an 82-yard pass interception return for a touchdown in 1982. Was chosen to Senior Bowl Hall of Fame and was 1970 Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

CORNERBACK—Willie Brown, 1967-1978

Pro Football Hall of Fame, played on the Raiders’ Super Bowl XI, XV, XVIII championship teams, was a 1967 AFL champion, a four-time All-Pro, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and a six-time AFL All-Star. Was selected to the All-Time AFL Team (1960-69), the NFL 1970s All-Time Team, and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. Is tied for Raiders' all-time lead with 39 interceptions, not counting the one he returned 75 yards for the clinching touchdown in Super Bowl XI.

SAFETY—Charles Woodson, 1998-2005, 2013-2015

Pro Football Hall of Fame (will be inducted in August), was on the Super Bowl XLV Championship team, named to the All-Pro team eight times, was a nine-time Pro Bowl Selection, the 2009 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and the 1998 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Was chosen to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, named winner of the 2015 Art Rooney Award, and the 1997 Heisman Trophy winner.

SAFETY—Jack Tatum, 1971-1979

Super Bowl XI champion, was selected to the All-Pro team twice and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection. Holds the NFL with a record 104-yard fumble return for a touchdown and made five tackles plus a pass interception and several big hits helped the Raiders beat the Minnesota Vikings, 32-14, in Super Bowl XI, when he was a member of the famed “Soul Patrol” pass defense. Was a two-time National Champion, a two-time All-American and was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

CORNERBACK—Mike Haynes, 1983-1989

Pro Football Hall of Fame, Super Bowl XVII champion, named to the All-Pro Team eight times, was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, the 1984 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and the 1976 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Was chosen to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team, the NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team, the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, named one of The Sporting News’ 100 NFL Greatest Players and the NFL Network’s 100 NFL Greatest Players. Holds the Raiders record with a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PUNTER—Ray Guy, 1973-1986

The only pure punter in the Pro Football Hall of Fame played on the Raiders’ Super Bowl XI, XV, XVIII champions, was three-time AFC champion, an eight-time All-Pro, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, and won the 1975 Golden Toe Award. Was named to the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team, the NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team, and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. Was the first punter selected in round one of the NFL Draft and went 619 punts without having one blocked.

KICKER—Sebastian Janikowski, 2000-2017

Will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022, played in Super Bowl XXXVII, was one of three kickers selected in the first round of NFL Draft, was named 2011 All-Pro and to the 2011 Pro Bowl. He is the Raiders' all-time leading scorer with 1,799 points, kicked the longest field goal in Raiders history at 63 yards, and is tied for NFL record with three field goals of 50-plus yards in a game. His 57-yard field goal is an NFL record for the longest in overtime and he holds the NFL record four field goals in one quarter.

KICK RETURNER—Tim Brown, 1983-2003

Pro Football Hall of Fame, was a two-time All-Pro, a nine-time Pro-Bowl selection, and named to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team. As a rookie he led the league in kickoff returns, return yards, and yards per return average, and his 3,272 career punt return yards are a Raiders record and third in NFL history, He also had 1,235 kickoff return yards in his career, including 1,098 yards as a rookie, returned three punts for touchdowns in his career with a long of 88, also had a 97-yard kickoff return for a TD as a rookie.

HEAD COACH—John Madden 1969-1968

Pro Football Hall of Fame, coached the Raiders to the Super Bowl XI championship, and was named the 1969 AFL Coach of the Year. He is the youngest (42 years old) NFL coach in history to reach 100 wins, finishing his career at 103-32-7, a .763 winning percentage, plus 9-7 in playoff games. He coached the Raiders to seven division titles, led Raiders to a franchise-best 13-1 record in 1976 and three victories in the playoffs made it the 16-1 for the entire season, and he is the winningest coach in Raiders history.

