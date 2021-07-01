Yannick Ngakoue Leads a Change in Raiders Culture

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed Yannick Ngakoue to lead the change in culture Gus Bradley is bringing to the Silver and Black defense.

The Las Vegas Raiders believe that defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, a tremendous edge rusher, can become one of the best free agents signed in the NFL this season and in the history of the Silver and Black.

Ngakoue has bulked up by almost 15 pounds to about 6-2 and 260 since signing a two-year, $26-million contract with the Raiders in March after playing for the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens last season.

“We have to get after the quarterback, so, it all starts with Ngakoue,” Coach Jon Gruden said during mini-camp. “Getting Yannick in here, a guy we think can be a great pass rusher, we drafted a kid named Malcolm Koonce and we tell him, ‘Just watch Ngakoue —watch what he does. You’ll learn something.’

“And we’ll see. You know (young defensive ends) Maxx Crosby and Cle Ferrell will be there as well. … We’ll see where we are when we lay the leather down in training camp. Our coaches have done a great job on defense. I think we’re better. I think we have a chance to be much better and a lot deeper. It’ll be more competitive.”

Ngakoue was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round (No. 69 overall) out of Maryland in the 2016 NFL Draft and played four seasons with the Jaguars before splitting time with the Vikings and Ravens last season.

In five NFL seasons, Ngakoue has 145 total tackles including 128 solos, 45½ sacks, 18 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, including a 67-yard touchdown return in 2017, and two interceptions, including a 23-yard TD return in 2019 for the Jaguars.

Ngakoue has at least eight sacks every season, with a career-high 12 in 2017.

“This was the place that I’ve always dreamed about being to work,” said Ngakoue, who was selected to the 2016 All-Rookie team and the 2017 Pro Bowl. “The Raiders organization, they definitely tried to reach out and grab me early in the process.

"Unfortunately, it didn’t go the way we both wanted back then, so it took time. Ultimately, I’m here where I wanted to be and it worked out, so I would say everything happens for a reason.

“ … They have a great offense here and they’ve already put that together. Now it’s time for the defense to step out and help those guys.”

The Raiders ranked 29th in the NFL with only 21 sacks last season but should get a lift in that department from Ngakoue, who is one of only four players since 1982 (when sacks became an official statistic) begin his career with five straight eight-plus sack seasons.

And they hired respected defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who coached Ngakoue with the Jaguars.

“It’s just all about effort-based defense,” Ngakoue said of Bradley’s unit. “That’s what we preach and that’s what I love. I love guys that run to the ball, Coach Bradley loves guys that run to the ball and all of that builds trust. … I just want to be the motor to this defense, the motor to the defensive line. Maxx and myself are both identifying ourselves as the guys that need to put this team on our back as far as the defensive side of the ball.

“Other years don’t matter any more. It’s a whole new era. When we report back, there’s a certain standard we need to set from the day that we touch that field to the day that camp is over with. Until we set that standard within ourselves, we can’t do it on the field versus other teams. When we build that trust and we get the camaraderie going as far as camp, I feel like a lot of great things will happen.”

Said quarterback Derek Carr of his new teammate: “There’s certain guys in football that when they step on the field and they do something, you’re like, ‘That’s a different level.’ (Ngakoue) definitely has that about him.”

Raiders.com recently posted a list of the Raiders’ best free-agent signings in team history, first published by the San Jose Mercury News. No. 1 was quarterback Rich Gannon, who after signing in 1999 led the Silver and Black to three straight AFC West titles, an AFC Championship, and Super Bowl XXXVII, in addition to being named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2002.

Following Gannon in the top 10 on the list were All-Pro center Rodney Hudson (2015), running back Charlie Garner (2001), Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice (2001), defensive end Derrick Burgess (2005), Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson (2002), wide receiver Michael Crabtree (2015), guard Kelechi Osemele (2016), tackle Donald Penn (2014) and linebacker William Thomas (2000).

The Raiders are planning on Ngakoue adding his name to that list.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter