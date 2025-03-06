Rams’ Matthew Stafford Shared His Honest Reaction to Drawing Interest From NFL Teams
The NFL courting period for Matthew Stafford this offseason didn’t last long after the veteran quarterback decided to remain in Los Angeles and restructure his deal with the Rams last week.
Stafford, who turned 37 earlier this month, received permission from the Rams to talk to other NFL teams to gauge his value in the league, but he ultimately chose to stay put and rework his contract. Reports of Stafford turning down a more lucrative offer from the New York Giants emerged shortly after, with the Las Vegas Raiders also showing interest in him according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.
In a new episode of his wife Kelly’s podcast, The Morning After With Kelly Stafford and Hank, Stafford gave a thoughtful response to other teams’ rumored interest in him.
“I was talking to Kelly the other day just about this process and how it can sometimes feel like such a negative, it’s a tough thing, you know, you’re going through all these things,” Stafford said (around the 20:40 mark). “But at the same time, I was talking to somebody and they kind of gave me the perspective of like, ‘Man, this is such a positive time in your life. You’re 37 years old going into your 17th NFL season and somebody still wants you to be on their team.’ That’s a rare occurrence and something I don’t take for granted, I don’t take lightly.
“It’s still a humbling thing to have teams—and most importantly, the team I’m playing for in the Rams—excited about me being a part of their team and helping them lead the way. It’s a cool thing and hopefully we have a great season and get to figure it out again next year and continue to keep playing, we’ll see.”
Stafford declined to name the teams that were eying him, but Kelly made a telling comment about how Giants and Raiders fans were probably “bummed” about losing out on the star quarterback.
Despite the “stressful” weeks leading up to his decision to stay in Los Angeles, Stafford sounded confident about suiting up for least one more year with the Rams and happy they were able to work it out. The one-time Super Bowl champ will look to win more silverware under Sean McVay in his Year 17 campaign this fall.