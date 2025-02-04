Puka Nacua Made Perfect Joke in Reaction to Rams' Intention to Trade Cooper Kupp
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp on Monday announced the organization's intention to trade him immediately.
Minutes later, Kupp's teammate and fellow wide receiver Puka Nacua couldn't help but make a perfect and very appropriate joke in light of the recent sports news cycle.
"So I thought it was just the NBA trade season," Nacua wrote on X.
Well played by Nacua. With the NBA's February 6 trade deadline fast approaching, several deals have materialized in recent days, including a truly landscape-changing blockbuster between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers involving five-time All-Star Luka Doncic and superstar big man Anthony Davis.
But, as Nacua so humorously pointed out, the NBA might not be alone in its trade frenzy. Earlier Monday, Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett requested a trade. And now Kupp, the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI MVP, is on the trade block.