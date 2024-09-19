Rams’ Sean McVay Shares Good News About Cooper Kupp’s Injury Status
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury during the team's 41-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but the team decided to not place the receiver on the Injury Reserve list.
Coach Sean McVay explained the reasoning behind that choice on Thursday, expressing that the team isn't sure if Kupp will be placed on the IR at all this season from this injury.
Kupp suffered a high-ankle sprain and will wear a cast this week and then begin his rehab process. The injury is not season-ending and there is no procedure needed, per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. It sounds like the Rams are hopeful their star receiver will return back to the field sooner rather than later.
Since Kupp wasn't put on the IR, the Rams expect him to return sooner than four weeks as of now. The Rams don't seem to know Kupp's exact return timeline now as McVay described it as a "fluid timeline," but the rehab process will give the team a better idea of the severity of his injury.
Kupp will likely not compete in Sunday's NFC West matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams will be without both of their star receivers as Puka Nacua was put on the IR after suffering a knee injury in Week 1.