Five keys for Rams vs Bills

Good morning. With the game an hour away, here are five keys to the game for the Los Angeles Rams as they take on the Buffalo Bills, trying to push their record to 3-0.

I predicted the Bills over the Rams 28-24. You check out the reasons for my pick here.

Start fast: The Rams have only trailed once this year for about a six-minute stretch in the season-opening win against Dallas. Playing from ahead has been one of L.A.’s blueprints to success this season, allowing them to stay ahead of the chains and remain balanced on offense, and not take too many risks defensively. Playing against a talented team like the Bills on the road, having a lead early will be important.

Take away Josh Allen’s deep throws: The Bills have a league-leading 12 passing plays of 20-plus yards. The Rams cannot let Allen get going by creating chunk plays deep down the field. Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley has to keep everything in front and force the Bills to sustain some long drives with the hope that they make some mistakes along the way.

Stop the run: Rookie running back Zach Moss has been ruled out by the Bills due to a foot injury, so Buffalo will lean on Devin Singletary to carry the load. The Bills average just 104.5 yards a contest. However, the Rams are allowing 128.5 rushing yards a contest, so the Bills could lean on the running game a little more on Sunday, taking pressure off Allen to carry the offense with his arm.

Get Robert Woods going: Playing against his former team in the Bills, Woods should be properly motivated. The USC product has been a catalyst for the Rams offensively, with 152 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown through two games. The Rams should look to get Woods going early.

Take care of the football: The Rams have a plus-1 turnover differential, with just two turnovers on the season. However, they need to play a clean game to come away with a second straight road victory. They can’t give Buffalo’s explosive offense short fields.