Rams Dilemma: Ramsey, Alexander or None of the Above?
Jalen Ramsey, Jaire Alexander or none of the above. Those are the multiple-choice options Les Snead, Sean McVay and the Rams are entertaining this week. They’re not alone.
After Green Bay officially released Alexander on Monday, Josina Anderson reported that six teams made initial inquiries with respect to the two-time Pro Bowler. Whoever signs him, expect a modest, incentive-laden contract that could be a one-year commitment.
It could be a chance for Alexander to reset his career, and to do it with a Super Bowl contender. The question in Woodland Hills is whether he fits well in Chris Shula’s defensive secondary for 2025.
“I think Jaire Alexander should see this as an opportunity to rebuild his own value,” said Mina Kimes on Monday’s edition of NFL Live. “A one-year, prove-it-type deal; remind the NFL what he's capable of, on a playoff team. And it's playoff teams that I'm eyeballing who have need for, maybe not even a starting cornerback, cornerback depth, but in some cases, I think if he’s healthy he could certainly be a starting cornerback.
Kimes said the first team that comes to mind is the Rams. But before anyone signs Alexander, they’ll need to consider his injury history, the primary reason he’s available and available for so much less than the $21 million required to acquire Ramsey in a trade from Miami.
Alexander, who doesn’t turn 29 until February, has missed 20 of 34 regular-season games over the last two years. In three of his past four seasons, he’s missed at least 10 games due to injury. Originally Green Bay’s first-round selection (18th overall) in the 2018 draft, Alexander earned Pro Bowl recognition and second-team All-Pro honors in both 2020 and 2022.
But McVay said Tuesday that Alexander and the Rams aren't a likely pairing.
"And with Jaire," McVay told reporters on Tuesday, "nothing but respect for the player but I don’t know if that’s a direction that we would go.”
Meanwhile, in Miami, the Dolphins are doing their best to move past the Ramsey trade questions. Asked Tuesday how he feels about the team’s inability to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler, head coach Mike McDaniel was clear.
“I don't give a (expletive) about what I feel,” McDaniel told reporters during the Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp. “I don't even really go down that road of how do I feel about it. My job is to react and control my controllables and make sure that people are moving in one direction appropriately.”
The appropriate direction the Rams take could be determined by how they feel about the cornerbacks currently on their roster. While they got encouraging pressure on the quarterback, they didn’t see the reciprocal results on the back end.
Ahkello Witherspoon, 30, is a year younger than Ramsey but not nearly as productive. Darious Williams, 32, is older than all of them, including Alexander. Both Witherspoon and Williams registered just one interception apiece last year.
Meanwhile, fourth-year cornerback Cobie Durant started 14 games in 2024 but also managed just one interception. Los Angeles ranked 20th in the NFL with 223.1 passing yards allowed per game.
