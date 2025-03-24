Rams Could Benefit Matthew Stafford With TE Upgrade
The Los Angeles Rams did not sit back and wait to make moves this offseason. Once free agency began, the Rams were active and had a plan on exactly what they wanted to do with their team. Head coach Sean McVay was not going to sit around and let other teams get better. Not this year.
The Rams' offense last year was mostly good, but there were things late last season that the Rams did not show up in big games. The Rams still won most of those games, but McVay knew that they needed to get better in the offseason, and that is what they did.
The Rams have already added a new weapon in Davante Adams that will be dangerous alongside young receiver Puka Nacua. Both of them are two of the best receivers in the National Football League right now. That duo is going to cause a lot of problems for defenses next season.
But the Rams can also add another young weapon in the 2025 NFL Draft next month; a player veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford could benefit from.
Adding a new tight end.
The Rams already have their starting tight end in Tyler Higbee, but he is coming off an injury and the Rams can take the load off Higbee by selecting a tight end.
One latest mock draft has the Rams taking Elijah Arroyo with one of their third-round picks to fulfill that purpose.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football and Sports Network had the Rams taking the tight end out of the University of Miami.
"While we saw Tyler Higbee come back and play well last season, his injury concerns mean he cannot be the long-term plan at tight end for the Rams. In terms of succession planning, Elijah Arroyo is an intriguing move late on Day 2. He has the upside to be a major part of a passing attack, but his blocking may never allow him to be a consistent tight end in a conventional sense," said Rolfe.
The Rams could run more 12 personnel with adding a tight end in the draft, especially after they lost Hunter Long in free agency. The Rams will have to get the right sets in next season and Arroyo can be a major key to head coach Sean McVay's passing attack. Arroyo would thrive under McVay's leadership for years to come.
