What is the Rams' Ceiling After Davante Adams Signing?
The Los Angeles Rams have had a very interesting offseason so far. From letting their face of the franchise veteran wide receiver go elsewhere and finally reaching an agreement with Matthew Stafford so he can come back for next season, there have been some curveballs.
Those were two of the most critical moves in the National Football League, especially letting go of Cooper Kupp. Kupp gave the team and the city exactly what they wanted. A player who is more than the game of football and has always given back to the community.
Kupp won the Super Bowl with the Rams and was dominating during that time. Kupp has been hurt over the last few seasons but he believes in himself and his ability to come back better than before.
The Rams then went on and shock many around the NFL world and fans when they decided to sign veteran and future Hall of Fame quarterback Davante Adams. Adams brings a different kind of style to Los Angeles, and he is ready to take the next step with the Rams.
"You gotta say Super Bowl, right?" said former NFL quarterback Chase Daniels when asked about the Rams adding Davante Adams this offseason.
"Because they were a play away without Davante Adams last year from betting the Eagles from an unblocked right guard or defensive tackle, getting a sack. I love this Davante Adams adds because right now if you are the Rams, you have Puka Nacua, who is a do it all type of guy. He can play the slot, he can play outside, he can move around the line scrimmage."
The Rams now have to be one of the favorites to go to the Super Bowl from the NFC. The Rams are looking to give it one more go with the veteran core they have. If the Rams can start out fast next season, they can really make a run to get a top seed and take homefield advantage.
Head coach Sean McVay will have his team ready for anything that comes their way next season. McVay is one of the best coaches in the NFL and has a way of getting his teams ready for anything throughout the season and we saw that all last year.
