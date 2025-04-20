Fans Sound Off on Most Underrated Player in Rams History
The Los Angeles Rams have a great and rich history of players who have played for them and been some of the best players in their franchise's but somehow went unnoticed for being great. Both in Los Angeles and St. Louis, the Rams have had their share of great players and great moments. But who out of all the players in the team's history flew under the radar and was the most underrated player?
The Rams have had those players especially when they struggled after winning the Super Bowl in the 1999 season. The Rams in St. Louis could not find that type of success again and had some really bad down years but every franchise goes throw those moments.
For the fans, they always remember what players during those bad times got them turn the rough patches, but were also the best players. For the Rams, there are a lot of players to choose from, and if they were on different teams, they would have been noticed more, and some might have made some Pro Bowls.
We asked the Ram fans who they think was the most underrated player in franchise history?
"Steven Jackson, well at least the most unheralded," said one fan.
Jackson held it down for the Rams during those difficult years in St. Louis. The fans knew what they were getting with having Jackson in the backfield.
And when he got the ball, we were something special to watch. Not only was he a power back, but a power back with great speed. He spent nine years with the Rams and made three Pro Bowls. Definitely, a fan favorite during his time with the St. Louis Rams.
Henry Ellard ...," added another fan.
One of the best receivers in Rams history.
"Merlin Olsen," added another fan.
"Preston Denard or Mike Jones," said a Rams fan.
"MJ SAVED THE DAY!!!"
"Yes, he did. Doesn't get mentioned nearly enough! Without his outstanding play throughout SB 34, the Titans would be talked about as such a great team and Vermiel and Faulk would be forgotten...the complete and overwhelming bias against the Saint Louis Rams is shameful even to this day. The fact that Torry Holt is STILL WAITING for his hall of fame call is ridiculous!!!," Rams fans added about Rams' former linebacker Mike Jones.
