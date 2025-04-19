Rams' Star Among Best 2024 Draft Picks
The 2025 NFL Draft is almost here. It is a time when NFL teams around the league can get better by drafting their future stars for years to come.
In the National Football League, the draft gives fans all around the world a little view of what their respective teams will potentially look like in the upcoming season. It is an important time for teams to also select the right players for their franchise.
But before we get there, we take a look back at the 2024 NFL Draft class, as they put on a great showing in their first season in the NFL.
For the Los Angeles Rams, they finally had a first round pick in the 2024 draft. It was their first since the 2020 draft and they did not miss with their pick. Defensive end Jared Verse had one of the best, if not the best rookie seasons last year. Verse won Defensive Rookie of the Year last season and was a Pro Bowler.
"The 2024 group also wasn’t short on stars with the first 13 picks. It’s not surprising that our 10 biggest draft hits from last year are all first-round picks, but this was a difficult list to form,"said Sports Illustrated writer Gilberto Manzano."Second-round selections Cooper DeJean, Ladd McConkey, Braden Fiske, Edgerrin Cooper and T’Vondre Sweat all had standout rookie seasons with their respective teams."
Manzano had Verse ranked as the fourth best member of the 2024 NFL Draft Class.
GM Les Snead doesn’t get enough credit when it comes to finding draft gems. Verse’s imposing strength and tenacity on the field made him the best edge rusher from last year’s group. Perhaps a surprise to some because Dallas Turner and Laiatu Latu were rated higher by most draft experts. Verse was selected at No. 19, a few spots after Turner and Latu.
There were reports about the Rams eyeing a trade up to land Brock Bowers, but evidently, they had no problem trusting their scouting reports and waiting to select Verse, the Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Rams have invested in the defensive line in the past few years, but Verse’s presence is what makes them one of the best units in the league. He put on a show in the playoff loss against the Eagles in front of a hostile environment that constantly booed him for saying Philly fans are annoying. Verse, who had 4.5 sacks, provides more than just words.
