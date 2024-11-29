3 Key Stats For A Rams Win
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) are in need of a win this Sunday on the road against the New Orleans Saints (4-7). They will need to achieve a few different key stats to fix issues from previosu losses and pull back to a .500 record.
RB Kyren Williams - 80 rush yards, 0 turnovers
The Rams have had a massive issue in the past few games in terms of holding onto the football. Second-year running back Kyren Williams have fumbled the ball four times in the past four games, losing two of those.
In last week's loss to the Eagles, Williams lost a fumble in the red zone of the opening drive that completely killed the momentum of the game in favor of the Rams. If they want to control tempo and establish a strong presence on offense, Williams will need to rush for a good total and keep the ball.
40% Third Down Conversion Rate
Another major struggle this season has been the Rams' ability to execute on third down. They were 0-8 on third down conversions last week, which led to three-straight three-and-out's at the end of the first half, giving the Eagles the ball for 11 of the 15 minutes in the second quarter.
The main reason for their struggles is their success on first and second down. The Rams find themselves in an incredible amount of third and long situations instead of third and short. Being able to achieve solid yards on the first two plays are going to be the difference.
Less Than 2 Sacks Allowed
The Rams have had their fair share of injuries to the offensive line which has led to a lack of protection for quarterback Matthew Stafford. He was sacked five times last week and was pressured for a majority of the contest. The Saints have a total of 25 sacks so far this season.
Two weeks ago in a win over the Patriots, the Rams gave up zero sacks and was a direct correlation to their win. If the Rams want to find any way of winning this week, they will need to keep their quarterback clean and play well up front.
