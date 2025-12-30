Rams Drop Inexcusable Game to Falcons Before the New Year

The Los Angeles Rams dropped a near must-win game in Atlanta, as the Falcons drop the Rams into the sixth seed in the NFC.

First Half

First Quarter

The opening frame was a mess for the Rams. While the defense came out strong, the offense struggled early. Bijan Robinson immediately put the Rams on the back foot with sharp cuts and insane balance. Robinson, who Raheem Morris stated was the best player in the league, looked like it, operating as a threat in the run and pass.

His teammates fed off of his infectious energy as Kirk Cousins was able to get the ball out quickly, picking apart the Rams in coverage. Cousins drove Atlanta upfield on their second drive, finding Robinson open for the opening score of the game.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after defeating the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams, down seven, would go on a drive of their own but Morris' knowledge of the Rams' offense paired with the Falcons hovering over Puka Nacua would lead to struggles.

The Falcons' run defense was operating at a high level, taking advantage of the absences on their offensive line, specifically Alaric Jackson and Kevin Dotson. That proved true as on fourth and one from the Atlanta 11-yard line, the Rams went with Kyren Williams on the ground, with Atlanta stopping him in the backfield.

Second Quarter

The Rams would force a punt on the Falcons' next drive but it would mean nothing as a Matthew Stafford pick-six to Jessie Bates on an overthrown pass to Konata Mumpfield would extend the Falcons' lead to 14 points.

This is Stafford' s second pick-six against an NFC South opponent, throwing one at Carolina earlier this season. The Rams have a clear narrative that dictates the line between failure and success, with turnovers being the key to both sides of the line.

After both sides exchanged punts, Stafford would launch a bomb deep into double coverage. It was the right read as Xavier Smith was on linebacker Kaiden Elliss, but Elliss is faster than expected and safety Xavier Watts closed the space to corral the football.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The interception would turn into immediate points as 2025 Bijan Robinson put on his best 2024 Saquon Barkley impression, taking a simple run 93 yards to the house.

The Rams would surrender the remaining time left in the half to enter the locker room down 21-0. It's the Rams' first time being shut out in the first half all season.

Second Half

Third Quarter

D.J. Humphries struggled mightily, forcing the Rams to readjust their protection plan, keeping at least six players as protectors. Things would improve as the Rams put up a field goal to open the half but the Falcons would match.

This is where the Rams started to flip the narrative. Stafford and Terrance Ferguson were able to connect here and there but he would come to life, scoring a 27 yard touchdown to cut the lead to two touchdowns.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at the line of scrimmage against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Falcons would move quickly downfield but on third and short inside the red zone, the Falcons decided to give the ball to Tyler Allgeier instead of Robinson, getting stuffed in the backfield. The Falcons looked to make the game a three-possession affair but Jared Verse had the play of the game.

On a short field goal attempt, Verse blasted through the line, blocking the kick, recovering the ball, flashing the duces to the sidelines as the Rams cut the lead from 21 to seven in a matter of minutes.

Fourth Quarter

The Rams would eventually force a punt by simply dedicating all their resources to stopping Robinson. That wouldn't matter, as Stafford would have to force a ball on fourth down that resulted in an interception.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Rams would then force another punt before the Rams finally scored a critical touchdown to tie the game. After a Puka Nacua bomb for six was called back due to a holding penalty, the Rams would slowly march downfield with Nacua taking a screen for the game-tying score.

However, the Falcons had just enough juice to climb into field goal range, taking a three-point lead with less than 30 seconds to go. It was in these final seconds that the Rams melted.

Stafford missed an easy downfield layup to a wide-open Xavier Smith that would've led to an easy field goal at worst and the game-winning touchdown at best.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stafford then fired a similar bullet to Tutu Atwell and despite clear defensive pass interference, the flags stayed inside the referees' pockets.

Stafford then found Nacua on an impossible catch that Nacua had possession of for one second before being ripped away. Stafford then fired a prayer that was incomplete to lose in Atlanta.

