Another Rams Rookie Continues To Impress
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) continue to be one of the best drafting teams in the NFL as they drafted two of the top rookie defenders in the first two rounds of last year's NFL Draft. First-year defensive lineman Braden Fiske has made a splash in his first several games in the league.
Fiske was a second-round pick out of Florida State and has first-round type of production to start his NFL career. With two sacks in last week's win over the New England Patriots (3-8), Fiske is now the sack leader amongst all rookies in the league this year with five.
His teammate and fellow rookie, Jared Verse, was the prior leading, earning 4.5 sacks through 10 games. The Rams essentially drafted the top two pass rushers in last season's draft.
One of the two sacks last week was a strip sack that forced a fumble on Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. The Rams would score just a few plays later. Head coach Sean McVay could not be happier with what Fiske has shown so early in his career.
“It's just a cool display of hard work paying off like [Former Ram DT] Aaron Donald always used
to say," McVay said. "This guy has been so consistent. He loves the game, he loves the process, he's
competitive as hell, he's super coachable, he's conscientious, he's secure enough to be coached
hard and I think he's continuing to maximize his opportunities. I think we played really well as a
front, but you see some of the different things that have really elevated his play, given him some
opportunities to affect and influence the game and what a huge game-changing play he makes
coming around to be able to force the fumble. Kobie Turner does a great job recovering it and
then one play later Puka [Nacua] is making an amazing catch and he has to go in the tent
because the ball crushed him. Fiske has been awesome though. He's a stud. I love everything
he's about. He's been a major factor the last couple weeks, especially as it relates to affecting
and influencing the game from a pressure perspective.”
It is quite remarkable the impact that Fiske is having not only as a rookie but compared to a majority of the league. He will seek to continue his success this weekend on Sunday Night Football as the Rams host the red hot Philadelphia Eagles (8-2).
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE