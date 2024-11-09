How Rams' Young Gems Have Been Dominant
The '23 and '24 draft class for the Rams has showcased some skill on the field this season, bringing the pressure to their opponents.
The Ram's 2023 draft picks, Kobi Turner and Stetson Bennett, as well as 2024 draft picks Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, have the most pressures in the league.
Jared Verse leads the rookies with 39, followed by Kobie Turner, tied for fifth with 30, Braden Fiske tied in eighth with 26, and Byron Young tied for tenth with 25.
With the way the Rams have been playing as of late, heading into Monday night against the Miami Dolphins, riding a three-game win streak, all defenders have played their part in helping the team chase down a playoff berth.
Jared Verse has been highly rewarded throughout this season, with 3.5 quarterback sacks so far this season. Turner has recorded four quarterback sacks, Fiske with three, and Young with four.
The four defenders have combined for 127 sack yards, with Turner leading the crew with 40, followed by Verse with 33, Fiske with 32, and Young with 22. This young core of Rams defense has been able to keep offenses in check, with the Rams not allowing more than 20 points scored in their recent three games.
Ahead of the Monday Night Football clash between the Rams and Dolphins, quarterback Matthew Stafford had high praise for Verse and the team's young defense being able to channel their adrenaline and excelling in their level of play.
"They're doing a great job. I just think about Verse's first couple of practices here, in OTA's with no pads on, running over people, and were trying to teach him to practice with our own team, and the growth that he has had has been amazing to watch and see," Stafford said. "There's a bunch of young guys on our team that are growing up quickly and doing a good job of it."
It is a breath of fresh air for the young talent on this Rams team to be motivating each other and learning from the players with more experience as they all try to improve their level of play and production into the second half of the season.
