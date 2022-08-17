Skip to main content

VIDEO: Aqib Talib Accused of Starting Texas Youth Football Brawl Leading to Fatal Shooting

Details are emerging about a deadly incident that has police arresting Talib's brother, Yaqub Talib, after he allegedly shot and killed Mike Hickmon.
DALLAS - Former Los Angeles Rams star Aqib Talib is now being accused of starting the brawl that ended in a tragic shooting at a Dallas-area youth football game.

Details are emerging about a deadly incident that has police arresting Talib's brother, Yaqub Talib, after he allegedly shot and killed Mike Hickmon, a youth football coach, at a game in Lancaster. ... and now has witnesses saying it was Aqib who allegedly "walked across the field and started a brawl because he was upset about the officiating during the game.''

Said a witness, a coach named Heith Mayes via WFAA: Aqib "ran across the field and ran over on our sideline and got in the ref's face ... he threw the first punch at (coach) Mike.''

It was previously reported that Aqib Talib, 36, was physically close to his 39-year-old brother at the time of the shooting. TMZ - saying Aqib was "just feet away'' - has posted an exclusive video of the fatal shooting which appears to show how close in proximity Talib was to the incident.

Talib's lawyer has released a statement that does indeed confirm that the former NFL standout, who played 12 years in the NFL for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos, and Rams, was there during the shooting.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,”the statement reads via ProFootballTalk. "He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Talib's brother Yaqub turned himself in to authorities on Monday after the coach, Hickmon, a grandfather and father of three from Lancaster, was pronounced dead at a local DFW hospital.

Aqib, who attended high school in Dallas and has a home here, was recently hired as a national NFL analyst for Amazon.

Police are also still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting, but also noted that it centered on an "altercation (between opposing coaches that) became physical, leading to the suspect pulling out a firearm and shooting Mr. Hickmon multiple times. After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle, taking the firearm with him."

Authorities issued a warrant accusing Yaqub Talib of murder, a first-degree felony.

