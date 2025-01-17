BREAKING: Rams Release Final Divisional Round Injury Report
The Rams announced their final injury report before the team flies to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Sunday. With a trip to the NFC title game hanging in the balance, Los Angeles finalizes their 53-man roster for the trip.
Tyler Higbee's expected habilitation has gone according to plan as he no longer carries an injury designation and will play on Sunday. Higbee was working through a chest contusion that removed him from the Rams Wild Card game verses Minnesota. Higbee was a full participant at practice.
Ahkello Witherspoon's thigh injury limited him at practice on Friday as he will be listed as questionable leading up to gametime. However, Sean McVay announced Witherspoon is expected to play barring any new developments. Witherspoon was limited at practice.
Bobby Brown III's shoulder injury may be bigger than expected. While the team did not go into detail about the injury, Brown missed practice for the third day in a row. He is also listed as questionable but is expected to play. A huge part of Los Angeles' run defense, the fact he has not practiced this entire week is concerning. If anything happens, Tyler Davis is expected to take his place in the rotation.
Alaric Jackosn did not practice on Friday due to his knee injury despite participating in a full practice on Thursday. McVay did go into detail regarding his left tackle saying we were just
being... we didn't practice yesterday so it was just a projection. He got a shot to the
chest in the game, nothing like what Higbee's was and he was good today." Jackson is listed as questionable but is expected to play.
Justin Dedich was a late addition to the list, missing practice due to an illness. He is listed as questionable but that's unlikely to have any impact on gametime decisions as just like last week, Dedich is expect to be inactive.
Larrell Muchison and Troy Reeder participated in their second full practice since being placed on injured reserve. Both men will be inactive as the Rams did not use their activations on them. The Rams have two activations remaining.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE