Christmas Day Disaster: Free Tickets for Broncos at Rams at Empty SoFi?

It was, at the time, an NFL schedule-maker’s dream.

Christmas Day in LA.

The star-studded Super Bowl champ Los Angeles Rams.

The headline-stealing Denver Broncos featuring trade get Russell Wilson.

What could go wrong at SoFi Stadium?

Well, maybe nobody showing up.

Both teams are now well below .500. Rams stars like Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp. Wilson has been a monumental bust in Denver, now reduced to sideline arguments with unhappy teammates.

And so the league is reportedly concerned about the chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be embarrassingly empty.

According to Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to solve the bad-look potential while also hoping to do some good deeds.

They are therefore apparently urging season-ticket holders to give their tickets to people who would want to watch the Broncos-Rams game.

"The Rams are trying to get ahead of a brewing Christmas Day no-show problem and steer unused season tickets to charities," the outlet writes.

The report says the Rams would like the unused tickets to be donated to one of 28 eligible charities, with those who donate their tickets for the game on Christmas Day becoming eligible to win prizes from the various Rams sponsors.

There are plenty of reasons for devoted Rams fans to stay plugged in … development of young talent being among the reasons … and a simple love of the team and the game among them as well.

But this is LA. Looks matter. And the NFL surely is joining in on the sentiment that the Broncos and Rams being televised on CBS in a vacuum is a bad look.



