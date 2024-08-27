Could Rams Defense Be Better Without Aaron Donald? Andrew Whitworth Believes So
When Aaron Donald announced his retirement in March, many speculated the Los Angeles Rams defense would crumble. However, former NFL player Andrew Whitworth believes the young defensive group will perform better as a unit this season.
"I think they're actually going to be better on defense as a team," Whitworth said on the Up And Adams Show.
"I think the Rams have as good a shot as anybody," Whitworth continued. "Defensively, I love some of these young players they got. Watching them, I've been to a couple of their scrimmages with the Cowboys and the Chargers, and Jared Verse is the real deal. I can't wait to see him get on a field and play in an NFL game. Braden Fiske looks like somebody who's going to be a special player for them inside."
Verse and Fiske were the Rams' first two picks of the 2024 NFL draft. The Rams took Verse in the first round as the 19th overall pick in the draft. The Rams then snagged Fiske in the second round of the draft, 39th overall.
The defensive duo played together in college at Florida State so they've already built a rapport with each other.
Rams head coach Sean McVay certainly has faith in Verse and Fiske to be key starters for the team. Neither rookie played in the preseason which was predictable based on the first-team reps Verse and Fiske got throughout training camp.
"Yes, they're never going to be able to replace Aaron Donald, but a great place to start, is with two talented, young rookies who can get after the quarterback," Whitworth said. "Especially after the year Byron Young had last year and Kobie Turner [did as well]. I think they're starting to put together a really good front five. I look to this defense to be a hair better than last year, with some talent up front to get to the quarterback."
Whitworth was in no way trying to discredit the legacy of Donald by praising the new generation of Rams defensive players. In fact, he credited the Rams legend as the pillar of the defense last year.
"A.D [Aaron Donald] was one of the few reasons that they were actually able to be as competitive as they were last year," Whitworth added.
The future looks bright for the Rams defense. The additions of Verse and Fiske have bolstered the unit.
"I'm looking forward to seeing this young group," Whitworth said.