Revisiting Rams’ 2025 Draft Day Trade

The Los Angeles Rams, in recent history hasn't been afraid to use their first-round draft picks to get what they want. Their Super Bowl run in 2022 was fueled by their excellent trades, which cost them their entire arsenal of draft capital in order to achieve.

The Rams front office has turned a new leaf since then and has even begun stockpiling picks. They traded out of the first round of the 2025 NFL draft in order to acquire the Atlanta Falcons first round pick next season, in addition to owning their own pick in 2026. It's still too early to tell if this trade has paid off or not, but at this point in the season, is it fair to say that the Rams may regret their decision?

What Could’ve Been

Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches his team warm up before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Rams lost a crucial matchup to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 , which dropped them from atop the conference all the way down to the fifth seed. This was their most important game of the season, and they allowed Sam Darnold and company to ruin their chances of obtaining a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Their comeback win was a combination of a lot of things, but primarily, it was made possible by the Rams' secondary being unable to guard Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Rashid Shaheed when it mattered the most.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams' decision to trade out of the first round cost them an opportunity to address their secondary, as both Malaki Starks and Maxwell Hairston were still on the board when they traded their pick away. They could've even traded up for Jahdae Barron. Any one of these three rookie defensive backs would've changed the landscape of the Rams' secondary, and potentially, changed the outcome of their game against the Seahawks.

It's impossible to know whether or not any of those players would've made a difference, but what I do know is that this season has been special for the Rams. They have a leading MVP candidate as their quarterback, on top of already having a Super Bowl-winning head coach and a defensive line that actualized all the potential they showed last year.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams may draft two really good players next year, and it pays off the trade immediately, but where the Rams are now, it's fair to ask whether they made the right decision or not. There's no guarantee their team remains this successful and healthy next season, and if they miss out on a chance to compete for a Super Bowl because of a draft day trade, I don't think it's worth it.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.