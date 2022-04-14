Late-Round NFL Draft Gem? Tight End Prospect Craves Special Teams 'Dirty Work'

The reigning Super Bowl Champions aren't on the clock until No. 104 overall in this year’s draft.

The Los Angeles Rams look to fill a need at the tight end in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. The Rams are looking for a late-round gem, as the reigning Super Bowl Champions aren't on the clock until No. 104 overall in this year’s draft.

A prospect the Rams could target in the later rounds is Teagan Quitoriano, a tight end with impressive athleticism from Oregon State.

Quitoriano didn’t put up massive numbers at OSU, but the Beavers relied heavily on his run blocking. He was essentially a sixth offensive lineman to help running back B.J. Baylor rush for 1,337 yards in Corvallis. At 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, Quitoriano has the talent to be successful in the NFL. And perhaps also the temperament?

© BRIAN HAYES / STATESMAN JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK “There is a place for me on any NFL team,” Quitoriano said in an exclusive with Bri Amaranthus. “I am willing to do anything in order to win. Special teams is something I have a lot of experience in and I know is the fastest way on the field in the NFL. I am ready to dive into that.” Quitoriano, who studies Rob Gronkowski closely, is aware that his receiving numbers don’t jump off the page. In 2021, Quitoriano posted career highs in receptions (19) receiving yards (214) and receiving touchdowns (3). His goal at the NFL Combine and OSU’s Pro Day was to show off his explosiveness and improved route running. © BRIAN HAYES / STATESMAN JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK Quitoriano is expected to be a third-day NFL draft pick. LA owns the seven selections in rounds 4-7 of the draft. The Rams, who are favored (+150) to again win the NFC West hope to draft a tight end that can help defend their Super Bowl title. If the Rams select Quitoriano, what type of player will they be adding? “They are getting an every-down tight end and an extremely hard worker, ” Quitoriano said. © BRIAN HAYES / STATESMAN JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK Teagan Quitoriano at NFL Combine

Even with the third-hardest schedule in the NFL, there's no reason to think Los Angeles can't "run it back" in 2022. Starting tight end Tyler Higbee will be back for LA and Kendall Blanton is penciled in as the back-up.

Higbee was unable to play in the Super Bowl, while Blanton was active but barely saw action. This paved the way for third-stringer Brycen Hopkins to produce four grabs for 47 yards in the big game. After Johnny Mundt departed to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency, LA could look to add to its depth.

Quitoriano certainly has the competitive appetite, transferrable skillset and desire to succeed in the league. Quitoriano would be a project with immense upside. The Rams know they have their work cut out for them to successfully defend their title and Quitoriano could be an exciting prospect to add to the roster.