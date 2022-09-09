Skip to main content

WATCH: Flare On Field Halts Rams-Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills weren't the only ones with fireworks on the field on Thursday night.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The L.A. Rams began their title defense on Thursday night in disappointing fashion.

The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen handed the new-look, world champion Rams a 31-10 defeat in the first game of the season at SoFi Stadium in front of a national audience.

But while the Bills were producing offensive fireworks of their own, an animal rights activist decided to use the opportunity to get in on the action. Then things on the field got weird.

When the protestor was finally restrained, the flare finally came to rest in the end zone.

The Rams at times looked overmatched, especially defensively, as the Bills put up 413 total yards. Allen had a field day, with 292 yards passing and three touchdowns against two interceptions.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford seems to be missing Odell Beckham Jr., who is recovering from a torn ACL in the Super Bowl and is currently a free agent. 

Wideout Cooper Kupp caught 13 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown, but he was the only Ram to find success catching passes. Stafford was tagged with three interceptions on the night, part of a four-turnover game for Los Angeles.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

cooper kupp 1

Rams vs. Bills Notebook: Second-Half Embarrassment for LA Defense, But Cooper Kupp Dazzles in Loss

There's plenty of takeaways to discuss from the Rams' season-opening embarrassment.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19006065

Josh Allen and Bills Dominate Rams in Season Opener

In what many considered to be a potential Super Bowl preview, the Bills got the best of the Rams on the NFL's opening night.

By Matt Galatzan
American football player Odell Beckham Jr before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.

LOOK: Odell Beckham Jr. Cheering on Former Rams Teammates in LA vs. Bills

Odell Beckham Jr. was in town for the Rams Super Bowl celebration in the season opener, and was cheering on his former teammates throughout.

By Matt Galatzan

The Rams' defense looked like it missed linebacker Von Miller - now plying his craft with the Bills - as Miller matched the Rams combined sacks on the night with two.

Buffalo sacked Stafford seven total times and applied pressure on numerous others, which resulted in poor passing decisions by Stafford.

The Rams have started the 2022 season with a loss, and an ugly one at that.

Next up for Los Angeles are the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday from SoFi Stadium at 1:05 p.m. PT.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

cooper kupp 1
News

Rams vs. Bills Notebook: Second-Half Embarrassment for LA Defense, But Cooper Kupp Dazzles in Loss

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19006065
News

Josh Allen and Bills Dominate Rams in Season Opener

By Matt Galatzan
American football player Odell Beckham Jr before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.
News

LOOK: Odell Beckham Jr. Cheering on Former Rams Teammates in LA vs. Bills

By Matt Galatzan
leonard floyd
News

Halftime Update: Defense Keeping it Close for Rams Against Josh Allen and Bills

By Matt Galatzan
matthew stafford
News

Live In-Game Updates: Bills Dominate Rams En Route to 31-10 Blowout

By Zach Dimmitt
cam akers
News

Sean McVay Reveals Rams RB Plan for Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson vs. Bills

By Zach Dimmitt
31C285EA-FEF3-49F1-A932-DA00D8A9BAFE
News

MVP Adrian Peterson Wants to Sign with Rams?

By Zach Dimmitt
Aug 20, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to throw the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
News

L.A. Rams vs. Buffalo Bills Week 1: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm