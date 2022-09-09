WATCH: Flare On Field Halts Rams-Bills Game

The L.A. Rams began their title defense on Thursday night in disappointing fashion.

The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen handed the new-look, world champion Rams a 31-10 defeat in the first game of the season at SoFi Stadium in front of a national audience.

But while the Bills were producing offensive fireworks of their own, an animal rights activist decided to use the opportunity to get in on the action. Then things on the field got weird.

When the protestor was finally restrained, the flare finally came to rest in the end zone.

The Rams at times looked overmatched, especially defensively, as the Bills put up 413 total yards. Allen had a field day, with 292 yards passing and three touchdowns against two interceptions.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford seems to be missing Odell Beckham Jr., who is recovering from a torn ACL in the Super Bowl and is currently a free agent.

Wideout Cooper Kupp caught 13 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown, but he was the only Ram to find success catching passes. Stafford was tagged with three interceptions on the night, part of a four-turnover game for Los Angeles.

The Rams' defense looked like it missed linebacker Von Miller - now plying his craft with the Bills - as Miller matched the Rams combined sacks on the night with two.

Buffalo sacked Stafford seven total times and applied pressure on numerous others, which resulted in poor passing decisions by Stafford.

The Rams have started the 2022 season with a loss, and an ugly one at that.

Next up for Los Angeles are the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday from SoFi Stadium at 1:05 p.m. PT.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook