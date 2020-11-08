Five spot: Andrew Whitworth-led offensive line anchors L.A. Rams

Some news and notes involving the Los Angeles Rams and the NFL with the team on the bye week.

1. Considered a weakness of last year’s team, the play of the offensive line has been one of the highlights for the Los Angeles Rams through eight games.

Along with improved cohesion and chemistry, at the core of L.A.’s success up front has been physical paly and the ability of most of the group to stay healthy.

“I think the O-line has played really physical,” Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell said. “They’ve done a really good job kind of growing together as a unit.”

The Rams cycled through five different offensive line combinations last season. But through eight games, the Rams have used just two different lineups up front, with David Edwards replacing an injured Joe Noteboom at left guard in Week 3.

Rams offensive line coach Aaron Kromer said the fact that he had to play so many young players last season due to injury helped develop depth and give him a better idea of what five guys worked well together this season.

Along with that, the Rams have implemented a more diverse run game this year.

“The biggest thing with the running game is we’re trying to hit every hole in the book,” Kromer told Rams play-by-play guy J.B. Long in this interview. “Hitting outside to the left, outside to the right, mid and right down the middle. And not every play goes exactly where you’re intending, but what you’re trying to do is just keep the defense on edge by not running the same thing over and over.”

After missing six weeks with a calf injury, Noteboom is healthy. However, because Edwards has played so well in his absence, Noteboom will serve as good depth up front on game days for now.

At 38 years old, Andrew Whitworth remains the leader of the offensive line, and is having one of his best seasons at left tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, Whitworth has the most pass blocking snaps without allowing a sack (322) in the league through eight weeks of the NFL season, and is in the conversation this season as one of the best tackles in the league.

Whitworth said one of the keys to his success during training camp was keeping his weight down at the end of his career, along with a limited number of reps during the practice week so he can play at a high level on game days.

Along with the play of Whitworth, right tackle Rob Havenstein is healthy and playing good football on the right side. Austin Blythe has done a nice job creating stability up front in his first season at center and Austin Corbett creates push in the run game as a road grader at right guard.

“We’re happy with the fact that we’re showing the ability to compete every week and be a part of what helps us go,” Whitworth said. “That’s something to build on. And as I’ve said before, as this year goes with our youth inside -- how little Blythe has actually played center and how little these two guards have played NFL games and faced certain guys -- I think the potential for what we can be is even better than it’s been.”

NFL analytics site Football Outsiders ranks the Rams as the No. 2 offensive line in the NFL behind the Tennessee Titans. The Rams have allowed just 10 sacks this season -- only four teams have given up less (Colts, Saints, Titans and Cardinals). Further, the offensive line has paved the way for 138 rushing yards a contest, No. 7 in the league.

2. SoFi Stadium has treated the Rams well. Even though fans can’t attend games, the Rams are 3-0 at home, one of five NFL teams that have not lost a home game so far this season.

While the Rams have played good at home, overall there’s really been no home-field advantage this season. Through eight weeks, home teams have a 60-59-1 record. The small or no crowds could be playing a role in the lack of home-field advantage with no crowd noise. But still, teams have to board a plane and travel to different locations in playing on the road.

It will be interesting to see if the numbers change at all for teams playing at home in the second half of the season, particularly as more teams allow fans in the stands. The Rams played in front of a crowd for the first time this season in Miami last week, a 28-17 loss to the Dolphins.

3. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s numbers are not earth shattering. He has 21 combined tackles, three pass break-ups and an interception through eight games.



However, Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff noted in this conversation that Ramsey has brought an edge to the defense since the team made a trade for him just over a year ago that does not necessarily show up in the stats, indicating the Rams believe they are getting value for the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback.





“One of the great things about Jalen has been, you see players who rise to the occasion and who are emotional leaders,” Demoff said. “Jalen is an amazing talent, but he brings an energy, a feistiness to our team that I just don’t know that we had previously. And that’s not a knock on our players or how they lead. We have amazing players and they all lead in different ways. And I think on defense you need that spark plug, that energizer bunny.





“This isn’t a perfect comparison, but he’s got a lot of Robert Woods to him. He’ll do the dirty work. He’ll make the tackles, he’ll make the plays that don’t always show up in the stat sheet.”

4. They said it: “It was great. I think to be able to have some noise -- I liked that noise. It was a positive, but unfortunately, the overall feeling and result was not positive. So, that was a disappointing thing, but it was nice to be able to have some fans. I thought it brought a little bit more energy and life to the stadium and that’s always a positive thing.” – Rams head coach Sean McVay on playing in front of fans for the first time this season at Miami.

5. Did you know: According to team reporter Stu Jackson, the Rams have 1,102 rushing yards as a team -- 324 more than they had halfway through the 2019 season.