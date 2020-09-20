SI.com
RamDigest
Five keys for Rams vs Eagles

Eric D. Williams

Good morning. With the game an hour away, here are five keys for the Los Angeles Rams as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles, trying to push their record to 2-0.

I predicted the Rams to win 27-17. You check out the reasons for my pick here.

Stop the run: The Eagles want to run the football, taking pressure off Carson Wentz to feel like he has to win the game. Miles Sanders returns from a hamstring injury. Along with Boston Scott and Corey Clement, expect Philadelphia to try and lean on the running game.

Pressure Wentz: The North Dakota State product held on to the ball too long and tried to force the issue on a handful of throws. Wentz was sacked eight times, threw two interceptions and probably should have had two more picks against Washington’s tough defensive front. If he plays like that again, the Rams should make him pay.

Create some explosive plays: The Rams had 10 plays of 15 yards or more against Dallas last week, doing a nice job of creating chunk plays. Facing a stout Philadelphia defensive front, the Rams will once again need to generate some explosive plays to make it easier to get into scoring position.

Attack the second level of Philly defense: Either with tight ends Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett or the running back tandem of Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers, the Rams should be able to create some plays in the passing game by exploiting the middle of Philadelphia’s defense.

Make a play on special teams: The Rams will have an opportunity to make something happen in the punt or punt return game, creating a momentum-changing play on special teams. Rookie receiver Jalen Reagor had a muffed punt that the Eagles were fortunate to recover last week, and Philadelphia punter Cameron Johnston had a punt tipped. Johnston also had a couple returnable punts against Washington, so Cooper Kupp might have a chance to make some plays in the return game. 

