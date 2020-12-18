Rams use mouth shields as part of league-mandated COVID protocols

Like most of his teammates, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald didn’t want anything to do with mouth shields Oakley produced for helmets attached to face masks to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus at the start of training camp

But with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the Rams close to clinching a playoff spot, Donald and the rest of his teammates are doing their best to make sure they don’t test positive, resulting them in missing very important games for L.A. with three games left in the regular season.

“We try to be as cautious as we can, so we’ll be healthy and ready to play on Sundays,” Donald said. “It’s good. I don’t mind doing it at practice. If anything, you get a little extra condition with all that over your face. … At first it was weird, kind of complained about a little bit, but it is what it is. We got to do what we got to do to make sure we’re healthy and able to play come Sunday.”

Rams QB Jared Goff/Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Rams

Rams head coach Sean McVay said his team started wearing the plastic mouth shield about a month ago, when the NFL implemented intensive COVID-19 protocols for the entire league to follow. According to the stricter rules, McVay said players had to wear a mask or the mouth shield during the practice week. And many players have opted to use the mouth shields because they are less restrictive for their breathing.

The mouth shields are made of clear plastic with slits or holes in it that purportedly block any direct path of a droplet. Initially, the league pushed for the mouth shields to be mandatory for players, but the NFL Players Association pushed back and now they are just recommended by the league.

The mouth shields are just part of McVay’s overall efforts to protect his team should someone test positive for COVID. Quarterbacks Jared Goff and backup John Wolford socially distance while they are at the facility, so the Rams don’t have to worry about contract tracing eliminating all of the available quarterbacks for game day.

And the Rams also signed a long snapper and punter to the practice squad, joining kicker Austin MacGinnis should the specialty group test positive for COVID-19.

“If I told you guys about all of what goes on, whether it's false positives and stuff like that, I mean, the mental gymnastics is absolutely exhausting, but you've got to love it,” McVay said.

Five players had to sit out practice for the Rams on Wednesday as they await results from a second test after a player tested positive for COVID-19, McVay said. They include outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, tackle Bobby Evans, safety Nick Scott, center Brian Allen and outside linebacker Justin Hollins.

Evans was listed as missing practice due to an illness. McVay said he’s hopeful to find out in the next 24 hours is any of the five players will be available for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

McVay said he even has a contingency plan should he test positive for COVID-19, which includes assistant head coach/linebackers coach Joe Barry taking over head coaching duties, offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell handling offensive play-calling duties and Brandon Staley continuing to handle defensive play-calling.

“I would be going nuts at home if I had to do that,” McVay said. “Gosh, God bless (McVay’s Fiancé) Veronika (Khomyn) if that ever happened.”