Rams stiff arm Covid-19 mouth shields

Billed as a tool to limit the risk of NFL players being infected during practice and games, most players for the Los Angeles Rams chose not to use Covid-19 mouth shields so far during training camp.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald provided some detailed reasoning for passing on the protective face shield.

“No, I haven’t tried it out,” Donald said. “Honestly, I probably won’t even put that on. I need air when I’m out there running around and breathing with them long drives and stuff. I feel like, we’re out there, we’re playing up close and there is nothing you can really do -- if a guy got it and I tackle the guy, then I probably got it because he’s going to be sweating and spitting and slobbering all in my face.

“So, hopefully these guys are just doing what they need to do. The shield, they say it works, but I don’t really think it would, because the way football is played. Like I just said, that’s on guys doing what they need to do the right way outside of this facility. As long as guys do that, we’ll be fine.”

Initially, the league pushed for the mouth shields to be mandatory for players, but the NFL Players Association pushed back and now they are just recommended by the league.

So far, most players are ignoring that recommendation.

“I don’t even want to dabble with it,” safety John Johnson III said. “If it was close to 100 percent in protecting me, then maybe I would wear it. But I don’t see how that’s going to help anything, so I’m not going to wear it.”

The NFL Players Association medical director, Dr. Thom Mayer, actually suggested the idea of a mouth shield to help control the spread of the virus. Oakley designed the mouth shields – the company already provides popular protective visors for the league.

The mouth shields are made of clear plastic with slits or holes in it that purportedly block any direct path of a droplet. The issue for players seems to be that the mouth shields could restrict breathing, and there’s no certainty that they actually work to limit or protect players from catching or spreading the virus.

Ultimately, what protects players the most will be frequent testing and social distancing -- avoiding places outside the facility where they can potentially catch the virus -- so that the ecosystem at practice and on game days remains Covid-19 free.

Per Howard Balzer of Sports Illustrated, since the start of training camps league-wide, 110 players were placed on reserve/Covid-19 list with 93 activated, eight of whom were waived.

Those 110 players were on reserve for a cumulative total of 955 days.

The Rams had one player opt out, offensive lineman Chandler Brewer. They also placed two players on the reserve/Covid-19 list, defensive lineman Michael Hoecht and linebacker Terrell Lewis. Both players have been added to the active roster.

Offensive lineman Brian Allen was one of the first players to test positive for Covid-19. And tackle Andrew Whitworth also recently tested positive for Covid-19 before training camp.

“I haven’t tried it yet,” Rams receiver Robert Woods said about the mouth shield. “Obviously, I wear the eye-shield in games, that will probably be really vital for me this upcoming season. But, I’ve seen a couple of helmets in there with the (full) face-shield.

“We’ll see how it goes. Obviously, you’re out there running, putting in work and you want to be able to breathe freely. We’ll find ways to make some adjustments with that, but obviously you want to stay safe. You want to be able to breathe and make plays when we can and not have that be a factor.”

2. Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, 37, is a cancer survivor who beat Hodgkin’s lymphoma in his 20s. Staley told reporters this week that even though he may be more susceptible to catching Covid-19 due to his previous ailment, he never considered opting out of coaching this season.

Staley said his father Bruce, also a cancer survivor, is currently going through treatment for prostate cancer. Staley lost his mother Linda to breast cancer in 2004 after a nine-year battle with the disease.

“I think a lot it, as we’ve learned that this virus, is that your age bracket is very significant into this virus, and then certainly, how recent you may have gone through whatever trial that you went through,” Staley said. “I’m fortunate that I’ve been past it for going on 12 years now. So, I feel confident in where I’m at that I’ve been a clean bill of health. I’m still a young man, relatively speaking. You respect everybody’s position -- player, coach, executive.”

Like Staley, 57-year-old Rams special teams coach John Bonamego also is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with tonsil cancer in 2015; Bonamego underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatment soon after and is cancer-free.

3. Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell was asked about not having a backup quarterback who has taken an NFL snap in a regular season game behind Jared Goff. O’Connell did not appear overly concerned.

Second-year pro John Walford and rookies Josh Love and Bryce Perkins are behind Goff on the depth chart.

“I don’t worry too much with John (Walford) about the experience,” O’Connell said. “I’ve seen him work already and just as you get in the meeting rooming with him you know he’s prepared to be a professional quarterback and he operates every single day on that basis. And it’s our job to get him ready to play if he were called upon.”

4. Staley gushed when asked about Johnson and his potential to develop into a Pro Bowl safety. Staley should know, as he was around Pro Bowlers Justin Simmons during his tenure with the Denver Broncos and Eddie Jackson and while with the Chicago Bears.

“To me, a lot of people talk about Jalen (Ramsey), and rightfully so -- I think this guy’s going to play incredible football for us, incredible football,” Staley said. “But, he and John Johnson, you can’t ask for two better guys back there quarterbacking your secondary. I mean, this John Johnson guy is fantastic. He’s fantastic.”

5. The Rams have Sunday off, but will resume practice Monday and are scheduled to have their first fully padded practice on Tuesday, when reporters are allowed to watch practice for the first time.