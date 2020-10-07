SI.com
Tale of the tape: Rams vs. Washington Football Team

Eric D. Williams

The Los Angeles Rams will have to prepare for a new quarterback, with the Washington Football Team benching second-year pro Dwayne Haskins in favor of backup Kyle Allen.

According to reports, Haskins has fallen all the way to No. 3 on the depth chart, with Alex Smith now serving as the No. 2 quarterback. The change in signal callers will affect L.A. preparation for Washington this week, as they look to sweep the NFC East after wins over the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

The Rams have a 13-26-1 record all-time against Washington, including the postseason. The Rams are 7.5-point favorites on the road, as L.A. plays three of its next four games away from SoFi Stadium.

The weather forecast for the Washington D.C. area on Sunday is 70s with a pretty good chance of rain.

Shawn Smith’s crew will officiate Sunday’s game.

2020 RECORD

Rams: 3-1
Washington: 1-3
Comment: The Washington Football Team has not had a winning record since finishing 8-7-1 under head coach Jay Gruden in 2016.

Points Per Game
Rams: 26.5 (14)
Washington: 19.8 (30)
Comment: Washington has been outscored 31-7 in the opening quarter through four games.

Total offense
Rams: 397.3 yards per game (7)
Washington: 301.8 yards per game (30)
Comment: Washington is a league-worst 33.3 percent on third down and averages just 3.58 yards per play, second-worst in the NFL.

Rush offense
Rams: 142.3 yards per game (7)
Washington: 92.3 yards per game (30)
Comment: Rams ran for a season-low 58 rushing yards against the New York Giants last week.

Pass offense
Rams: 255.0 yards per game (14)
Washington: 209.5 passing yards a game (26)
Comment: Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been sacked 13 times and turned it over five times through four games. Haskins has been benched in favor of Kyle Allen this week.

Time of possession
Rams: 31:27 (9)
Washington: 28.09 (25)
Comment: Rookie running back Antonio Gibson leads Washington in rushing with 187 yards.

Opponents points per game
Rams: 20.0 (6)
Washington: 28.0 (22)
Comment: Washington has a minus-33 point differential through four games.

Total defense
Rams: 353.3 yards per game (T12)
Washington: 338.3 yards per game (7)
Comment: Washington allows just 5.24 yards per play, No. 10 in the NFL.

Rush Defense
Rams: 123.5 yards per game (18)
Washington: 129.8 yards per game (23)
Comment: Washington leading tackler is linebacker Jon Bostic (37).

Pass Defense
Rams: 229.8 yards per game (8)
Washington: 208.5 yards per game (4)
Comment: Kendall Fuller leads Washington in interceptions with two.

Sacks
Rams: 12/90 yards (T5)
Washington: 14/86 yards (T3)
Comment: Rookie edge rusher Chase Young leads Washington in sacks with 2.5.

Penalties
Rams: 13/93 yards (T2)
Washington: 19/157 yards (T9)
Comment: Andrew Whitworth, Aaron Donald, Micah Kiser and Robert Woods have been called for two penalties each for the Rams so far this season.

Interceptions
Rams: 4 (T6)
Washington: 5 (T3)
Comment: Washington has given up 12 passing plays of 20-plus yards.

Turnover differential
Rams: plus-1 (T13)
Washington: minus-2 (T22)
Comment: Washington has fumbled the ball nine times in four games, losing four of those. 

