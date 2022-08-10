Patience has been the name of Chris Garrett's young NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams. He might need a little more at the most inopportune time.

Per head coach Sean McVay, the second-year pass rusher is dealing with a groin injury as the Rams prepare for their 2022 preseason debut. Garrett was working through his second training camp after arriving in Los Angeles as the 252nd overall pick of last year's draft.

"Those soft-tissue things can be anywhere between a couple of days to a couple of weeks," McVay explained after announcing Garrett's diagnosis. "So I kind of defer to (Rams Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott and his group and I know he’s going do everything in his power to get out, get back out here as quickly as possible.”

A Division II selection out of Concordia-St. Paul, Garrett became a Rams folk hero of sorts last summer thanks to a breakout preseason performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, a contest that saw Garrett earn four tackles, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and three further quarterback hits. Unfortunately, Garrett was unable to further capitalize on the potential on display, as he never recovered from a stint on the COVID-19 reserve list. He wound up partaking in only one regular season game last season, earning 10 snaps (six on special teams) in a September win over Tampa Bay.

Garrett caught the attention of Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis in the early portions of camp.

"He kind of had that redshirt year last year, but you can tell he's more sure of what he's doing," DeCamillis said. "Hopefully, that can continue and hopefully we can get it going.”

The Rams will open their preseason slate on Saturday night in a SoFi Stadium civil war against the Los Angeles Chargers (7 p.m. PT, KABC).