Go Goff: Former Ram Jared Goff "Demanded" To Play in Preseason Opener

Former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared returned to action with the Detroit Lions on Friday, kicking off his second season in the Motor City by appearing in the team's preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

The top pick of the 2016 draft appeared on the Lions' opening and completed 3-of-4 passes for 47 yards en route to D'Andre Swift's nine-yard scoring run. Atlanta eventually prevailed 27-23.

Indirectly going against the current Rams' coach's philosophy of playing starters at an absolute premium during the preseason, Goff directly lobbied Detroit boss Dan Campbell to partake in the exhibition, especially when he learned that a majority of his fellow first-teamers would be lining up against the Falcons.

"He came into my office and said, ‘I want to play,’” Campbell said, per Pride of Detroit. "I said, ‘Well, you’re not playing.’ He said, ‘Well, if they’re playing, I’m playing.’ And I said, ‘Okay, you’re playing.”

Including the canceled 2020 slate, Goff did appear in game action in any of his final three summers under McVay's watch. He partook in one exhibition with Detroit last year, playing the first quarter of their opener against Buffalo.

His insistence drew rave reviewers from blocker Taylor Decker, who kept Goff's pocket clean during his Friday cameo.

“You want your quarterback to go out there, he’s like, ‘If my guys are out there, I’m going to go out there and compete and we’re going to go right down the field and score.,'" Decker said. "That’s what we did.”

Goff is looking to recover from a rocky first season in Detroit. Despite posting a 91.5 passer rating, his best since helping guide the Rams to an appearance in Super Bowl LIII, he went 3-10-1 as a starter and missed several games with an oblique injury. Detroit's December win over Minnesota was Goff's first without McVay after he went 0-7 under Jeff Fisher and John Fassel's watch during his rookie season with the Rams.

Goff's new endeavors are the subject of the latest season of the "Hard Knocks" NFL training camp docuseries, his third appearance on the show after two with the Rams in 2016 and 2020. New episodes air on Tuesday nights (10 p.m. PT, HBO).

