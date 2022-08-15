Skip to main content

Sean McVay 'Hasn't Determined' if Rams' Rookie RB Kyren Williams Will Play in Preseason

McVay offered an update on the status of Williams playing in the preseason.

Anytime a promising rookie gets hurt before they can see real game action, whether that be preseason or regular season, it's an unfortunate situation. While you never want to deal with an injury, for the Los Angeles Rams' the injury of rookie running back Kyren Williams comes at a position where they have depth. 

Williams, a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame, is likely to start the season as the Rams' third-string running back. However, when he sees live action for the first time in the NFL is still to be determined, as he works his way back from a broken foot suffered during OTAs which placed him on the PUP. 

As he continues to work his way back, having recently been activated and participating in practice again, Williams' status for the Rams' remaining preseason games is uncertain. Sean McVay acknowledged that they aren't sure if Williams will take a snap during the preseason. 

“I’m not sure about that,” McVay said of Williams playing in the preseason. “He’s done a really good job. He’s basically been a full participant with the way we’ve practiced as of late."

"I think that’s gonna be predicated on some of the health of the other situations, but I have not determined that yet."

Despite being the likely third running back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr., Williams showed plenty of reasons for the Rams to draft him at Notre Dame. In his final season, he rushed for 1,002 and 14 touchdowns while adding 42 receptions for 359 yards and three touchdowns through the air. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 27, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks with defensive coordinator Raheem Morris during oraganized team activities. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Are Rams' Sean McVay and Raheem Morris Top-5 Coaches?

One active Super Bowl-winning head coach believes the Rams have two of the best coaches in the NFL.

By Daniel Flick1 hour ago
1 hour ago
kwlb3lfrm1tifrpex5tc
Play

Former Rams CB Aqib Talib’s Brother Wanted in Fatal Shooting

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Ram Digest Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Lance McCutcheon
Play

'He Has Confidence in Me': Rams WR Lance McCutcheon Talks Chemistry With QB Bryce Perkins

McCutcheon discussed the connection he's built with quarterback Bryce Perkins.

By Connor Zimmerlee19 hours ago
19 hours ago

"This guy’s gonna be a really good player for us," McVay said. "Whether he plays in the next two preseason games, not 100% sure. But he’s gonna have really heavy workloads at practice and I expect him to be a guy that’s gonna help us this year.”

When Williams makes his NFL debut, he will likely serve as a threat in the passing game out of the backfield for the Rams. Whether that is in preseason action or the Rams hold off until the regular season rolls around, however, is still to be determined.  

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

May 27, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks with defensive coordinator Raheem Morris during oraganized team activities. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Are Rams' Sean McVay and Raheem Morris Top-5 Coaches?

By Daniel Flick1 hour ago
kwlb3lfrm1tifrpex5tc
News

Former Rams CB Aqib Talib’s Brother Wanted in Fatal Shooting

By Ram Digest Staff2 hours ago
Lance McCutcheon
News

'He Has Confidence in Me': Rams WR Lance McCutcheon Talks Chemistry With QB Bryce Perkins

By Connor Zimmerlee19 hours ago
bryce perkins
News

Rams Studs & Duds: QB Bryce Perkins Dazzles, Rookies Have Highs & Lows

By Zach Dimmitt22 hours ago
Bobby Brown
News

Rams Update Status of DT Bobby Brown III Following Injury

By Zach DimmittAug 14, 2022 12:04 PM EDT
Bryce Perkins
News

QB2 Bryce Perkins? Rams Veteran Impresses In Win Over Chargers

By Anthony WoodAug 14, 2022 1:49 AM EDT
USATSI_18868919
News

Rams 29, Chargers 22 Notebook: QB Perkins Shows Out, Rookie WR Flashes Potential

By Connor ZimmerleeAug 14, 2022 1:22 AM EDT
uwwdsc8rw9sul7l8xrdo
News

QB Bryce Perkins, WR Lance McCutcheon Lead Rams In 29-22 Win Over Chargers

By Matt GalatzanAug 14, 2022 1:03 AM EDT