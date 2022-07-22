Skip to main content

Kyler Murray New Contract: Is Cards QB Worth More than Rams' Matthew Stafford?

A young QB just leapfrogged the Los Angeles Rams star Stafford on Over The Cap’s top 10 list of the highest paid quarterbacks in the league.
Is Kyler Murray more valuable than Matthew Stafford? Sure - but only if you go by their average salary per year.

Thursday's deal in the desert for Kyler Murray, who has a new extension from the Arizona Cardinals that will pay him $46 million APY ... and in the process causing the QB to leapfrog the Los Angeles Rams star Stafford on Over The Cap’s top 10 list of the highest paid quarterbacks in the league. ... Which reads like this:

2022 NFL QB salary rankings

Here, the quarterback salary rankings (hat-tip USA Today) based on average annual value, according to Over The Cap.

1. Aaron Rodgers, Packers: $50.3 million (3-year, $150.8 million contract)

2. Kyler Murray, Cardinals: $46.1 million (5-year, $230.5 million contract)

3. Deshaun Watson, Browns: $46 million (5-year $230 million contract)

4. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: $45 million (10-year $450 million contract)

5. Josh Allen, Bills: $43 million (6-year $258 million contract)

6. Derek Carr, Raiders: $40.47 million (3-year, $121.4 million contract)

T-7. Dak Prescott, Cowboys: $40 million (4-year, $160 million contract)

T-7. Matt Stafford, Rams: $40 million (4-year $160 million contract)

T-9. Kirk Cousins, Vikings: $35 million (1-year $35 million contract)

T-9. Russell Wilson, Broncos: $35 million (4-year $140 million contract)

11. Jared Goff, Lions: $33.5 million (4-year $134 million contract)

12. Carson Wentz, Commanders: $32 million ($4-year 128 million contract)

13. Matt Ryan, Colts: $30 million (5-year $150 million contract)

14. Ryan Tannehill, Titans: $29.5 million (4-year $118 million contract)

15. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers: $27.5 million (5-year $137.5 million contract)

16. Tom Brady, Buccaneers: $25 million (1-year contract)

17. Jameis Winston, Saints: $14 million (2-year $28 million contract)

18. Marcus Mariota, Falcons: $9.375 million (2-year $18.75 million contract)

19. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: $9.19 million (4-year $36.79 million contract)

20. Joe Burrow, Bengals: $9.04 million (4-year $36.19 million contract)

21. Zach Wilson, Jets: $8.787 million (4-year $35.15 million contract)

22. Trey Lance, 49ers: $8.52 million (4-year $34.1 million contract)

23. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins: $7.567 million (4-year $30.275 million contract)

24. Sam Darnold, Panthers: $7.564 million (4-year $30.2 million contract)

25. Mitchell Trubisky, Steelers: $7.4 million (2-year $14.28 million contract)

26. Justin Herbert, Chargers: $6.6 million (4-year $26.57 million contract)

27. Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins: $6.5 million (1 year contract)

28. Daniel Jones, Giants: $6.4 million (4-year $25.6 million contract)

29. Tyrod Taylor, Giants: $5.5 million (2-year $11 million contract)

30. Mason Rudolph, Steelers: $4.98 million (1 year contract)

31. Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers: $4.85 million (1 year contract)

32. Justin Fields, Bears: $4.7 million (4-year $18.87 million contract)

33. Jacoby Brissett, Browns: $4.65 million (1 year contract)

34. Mac Jones, Patriots: $3.89 million (4-year $15.58 million contract)

35. Kenny Pickett, Steelers: $3.51 million ($14.06 million contract)

T-36. Joe Flacco, Jets: $3.5 million (1 year contract)

T-36. Case Keenum, Bills: $3.5million (1 year contract)

T-36. Geno Smith, Seahawks: $3.5 million (1 year contract)

If you are of a pay-your-dues mindset, Stafford is 34, Murray 24. 

Stafford, after a long Detroit wait, is now a Super Bowl champ, and the game's MVP. Murray has Cardinals Nation still reeling from last year's head-to-head playoff game in which the Rams dismantled his Cards.

And speaking of head-to-head, Murray is 1-5 against the Rams.

There is almost no measurement that makes Kyler Murray clearly "better'' than Matthew Stafford ... except for this new measurement at the pay window.

