‘Both of Them, Gone!’: Jalen Ramsey Details Freak Injury He Played Through This Season

Nothing was going to stop the All-Pro corner from working toward his first Super Bowl ring

Superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey wrapped up his third season with the Los Angeles Rams as a Super Bowl champion, helping the Rams take down the Cincinnati Bengals in dramatic fashion on Feb. 13.

Despite being tasked with guarding Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year, Ramsey came away from the win with four total tackles and one pass defended.

And according to the 27-year-old, he did this all while playing with sprained AC joints in both his shoulders for the second half of the season.

Ramsey joined former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark on "The Pivot Podcast" Tuesday and revealed that he suffered the "crazy" injury to both of his shoulders at some point in the middle of the Rams' run to the postseason.

“This year, I sprained both my AC joints,” he said. “Crazy. Both of them. So I played half the year, probably 10 games, with two AC joints sprained. Both of them, gone.”

Ramsey was one of nine Rams to make the injury report a week prior to the Super Bowl. The team would have had to drag the five-time Pro Bowler off the field to keep him from playing.

Suffering a single shoulder injury is one thing, but for Ramsey to play through most of the season with two banged up shoulders proves that toughness can be personified.

His determination to stay on the field seemed to rub off on players like Cam Akers, Van Jefferson, and Andrew Whitworth, who all played in the Super Bowl despite being listed on the injury report prior to the big game.

This season, Ramsey set a career-high 77 total tackles, while tying his career-high four interceptions and defended 16 passes, the second-most of his career.

