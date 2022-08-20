Skip to main content

Rams Rookie G Logan Bruss Out For Season With Torn ACL

The Rams rookie's season is over after his second preseason outing.

The Los Angeles Rams suffered a major loss in their 24-20 preseason defeat to the Houston Texans on Friday, when rookie third-round pick Logan Bruss went down with an injury. 

The severity of that injury has now been confirmed by Rams head coach Sean McVay as a torn ACL, which will sideline Bruss for the entirety of the 2022 season. 

The Rams had selected Bruss with their first selection of the draft in the third round with the 104th overall pick.

And when general manager Les Snead and McVay spoke to the media after the selection of Bruss earlier this spring, they made it clear that Bruss was one of their most coveted prospects regardless of draft position.

“This one was definitely a clear-cut,” Snead said. “He was starred. He got the gold star, or one of the gold stars of ‘hey, we take this player at 104.’”

Bruss was set to be a major piece of a Rams' offensive line room that recently lost Austin Corbett via free agency, and Andrew Whitworth to retirement following their Super Bowl run. 

"Bruss is going to be a guy who comes in and immediately continues to compete and raise the standards in that room,” McVay said. “He’s our kind of guy. He’s gonna come in immediately and compete to start at right guard.”

Bruss, a four-year player, appeared in 32 games with 25 starts for the Badgers, including 16 starts at right tackle and 6 at right guard. McVay admitted that the Wisconsin connection made the evaluation of Bruss easier.

“Just the overall athleticism,” McVay said of Bruss’ ability this spring. “It’s always a little bit easier evaluation when you get these Wisconsin linemen because there are so many nuances to what they do in the run game, protections … I think the flexibility, the bend, just the overall athleticism and then just the mental makeup.”

With the addition of Bruss, the Rams had a promising o-line that includes left tackle Joe Noteboom and center, Brian Allen. 

Now, their 2022 plan will have to be re-examined. 

The Rams will leave the friendly confines of SoFi Stadium for the first time this preseason for their dress rehearsal next Saturday night when they head east for a Super Bowl rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

