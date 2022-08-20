Sean McVay 'Pleased' With Rams' QB John Wolford's Performance Against Houston

While some teams around the NFL face uncertainty at the quarterback position, the Los Angeles Rams have the luxury of a surefire starting quarterback. After trading for Matthew Stafford last offseason, who subsequently led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory, the Rams are set at quarterback.

However, as for who will serve as Stafford's backup once the regular season starts is a different question. John Wolford, the presumed Stafford backup, would suddenly find himself in a potential battle for that spot after the Rams' preseason Week 1 game.

Against the Los Angeles Chargers, Bryce Perkins put on a show. Playing in all four quarters, Perkins made plays through the air while also showcasing his ability to run. Perkins would finish the game completing 10 of 17 passes for 133 passing yards and two touchdowns while adding 39 rushing yards and a rushing score.

Wolford, though, showed on Friday night what makes him such a valuable backup quarterback for the Rams. Rams' coach Sean McVay was pleased with what he saw from Wolford, even if the circumstances for him weren't always ideal.

"I was pleased with John, I thought he did what he could based on some of the circumstances and surrounding parts," McVay said. "Even some of the incompletions where we're running a keeper, they have it defended well, kind of string it out and just being able to throw the ball away."

Even after only playing in the first half against the Houston Texans in Week 2, Wolford's numbers were solid. He would finish the game completing 14 of 22 passes for 142 yards. Despite not tallying any touchdowns, there were still signs of life offensively for the Rams with Wolford under center.

"I thought he hit some big plays, especially off the play action," McVay said, "He started off with a good completion of (TE) Jacob Harris at the very beginning of the game, but there were some tough things where the pocket collapsed pretty quickly on him."

"So overall, I felt like he had good command, made good decisions, saw the coverages the right way and then there were some instances where we could help him out a little bit more around him."

As the Rams enter their final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it will be the final chance for Wolford and Perkins to make their claim for the backup spot. While the Rams hope neither has to see much playing time this season with Stafford at the helm, should their number get called, having the best option at backup is imperative.

