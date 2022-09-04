Coming off a Super Bowl LVI win in February, it hasn't been all smooth sailing this offseason for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is set to enter his second season with the team.

Even while leading LA to a Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Stafford had been dealing with a lingering elbow issue in his throwing arm since before the postseason. He underwent a procedure to relieve the pain this offseason, which held him out of OTAs and minicamp this spring.

But the long offseason is now over, as the Rams are set to begin their run for repeat titles against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium Thursday. Stafford's elbow has remained a question mark for most of the summer, but coach Sean McVay put any doubt to rest regarding the injury concerns of his starting quarterback.

"There won't be any limitations," McVay said Sunday. "He'll be ready to go."

But how does Stafford feel?

"I feel great. I'm ready to go play," Stafford said. "It can always be better, kinda always try to feel like I'm 21 again. I'll keep trying. But I feel really good, feel like I can make every throw."

For McVay and Stafford, this isn't anything new, despite the concerns it might bring from those on the outside. While Stafford didn't miss any games due to the injury last season, the approach at maintaining the ailment to avoid this from happening will remain the same.

McVay even admitted that the way Stafford says he feels has matched the eye test in practice as the season opener looms large.

"We've got a plan in place no different really from last year," McVay said. "He's thrown the ball excellent, he feels good, everything that I'm seeing is reflective of everything he's saying to me. I feel really good about that. You can't look back on the past, it is something that will be very similar to last year."

Thursday's game against a Super Bowl contender like the Bills and MVP-level quarterback Josh Allen could bring some fireworks along with it.

Despite the injury, is Stafford ready to keep up with, let's say, 50-plus throws?

"No hesitation," McVay said.

Thursday's season-opening kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. P.T.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.