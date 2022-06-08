Rams QB Matthew Stafford Will 'Definitely' Be Ready To Throw By Training Camp

Rams QB Matthew Stafford seems to be progressing well through his rehab

One of the major lingering questions facing the Los Angeles Rams this offseason has been the availability of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

This past season, Stafford once again showed off his iron man status, playing through an extensive time period with an elbow injury.

That injury would eventually require surgery to fix -- a procedure that Stafford underwent a few weeks ago.

On Wednesday at OTAs Stafford updated the media on his injury status.

And for the Rams' star QB, it was nothing but good news, telling the media that he 'definitely' plans to throw by training camp this July.

“I’m progressing kind of into that and though that at the moment, so just trying to make sure that we’re smart,” Stafford said in his press conference. “But at the same time, be as ready to go as I can possibly be Day One when we’re out there throwing the ball around.”

Stafford also detailed his plans going forward, and how he will progress through his offseason program into the summer.

“As I’m progressing personally, through my program kind of getting ready to go, I’ll be around the guys. We’ll find time,” Stafford said. “That’s the great thing about being in Southern California — everybody wants to be here anyways. So it’ll be great to get out there and get some work with some of those guys. As I kind of get myself ready to go, I’ll be able to steal some reps with some of those guys.”

Stafford is coming off another impressive season in his first year with Sean McVay. On top of a Super Bowl title, Stafford threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes with a passer rating of 102.9.

As a result, the Rams awarded him with a massive three-year, $129 million extension that guarantees $135 million and will have Stafford locked up through the 2026 season.

Stafford now has four years and $160 million total remaining on his contract.

Stafford currently has a $23 million cap hit for 2022, the final year of his contract. That number ranks 13th among all quarterbacks, per Spotrac. Even before the Rogers deal, a Stafford extension of $45 million per season, would have matched Patrick Mahomes for the largest annual salary in the NFL.

