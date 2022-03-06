Skip to main content
Matthew Stafford Trade? Did Washington Commanders Really Call Rams?

The headlines that have Washington "inquiring about trades for 42 different NFL QBs''? Tap the brakes.

When Washington Commanders boss Ron Rivera says his club is in search of a superstar upgrade at quarterback, he is apparently not exaggerating.

The Kansas City Cheifs won't be trading Patrick Mahomes, obviously. Likewise, the Los Angeles Rams won't be trading Super Bowl winner Matthew Stafford either. But according to the headlines that have Washington "inquiring about trades for 42 different NFL QBs,'' it seems your favorite team did receive a call about the idea … just in case.

But we think the brakes need to be tapped here. Because that call didn't actually happen.

First, here's what Washington GM Martin Mayhew actually said about the search:

"We feel we have canvassed the league effectively," Mayhew said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "We've spoken to every club that has a quarterback who might be available."

Second, John Keim most recently writes, "One source told ESPN that the Commanders had compiled an initial lengthy list of around 40 quarterbacks to at least discuss or investigate, including those in college.''

That's a different message than the one Keim offered on March 1, when he wrote, "Washington has reached out to every team to inquire about a quarterback's availability and the cost.''

That second paragraph from the respected Keim is a shift away from what he'd written earlier in the week.

Did they "compile a list''?

Or did they "reach out to every team''?

Big difference.

And now along come the second-hand aggregated reports that now insist, "The Commanders called every NFL team about a trade for their quarterback – including the Chiefs and Mahomes.''

That's not what Mayhew said. At all.

And by the time Keim had revised his early-week claim, that's not what ESPN is saying now, either.

Review the logical facts again: a) In the end, ESPN is actually talking about the 40 QBs include college prospects, not just NFL guys. b) The group only includes those who "might be available'' - not "every QB.'' c) The research did not include 40 phone calls, but rather, 40 QBs to "discuss or investigate.''

There is no solid indication there that 31 teams have been contacted, or that, as is being written, "Washington has reached out to every team to inquire about a quarterback’s availability and the cost.''

So while upon first glance it could've been assumed that Washington placed a call to the Chiefs to ask about Mahomes. ... and while it indicates Washington must've called the Dallas Cowboys about Dak Prescott? Called the Los Angeles Chargers about Justin Herbert? Called the Jacksonville Jaguars about Trevor Lawrence? ...

More factually, in terms of headline-grabbing, it means Washington has "discussed or investigated'' available QBs. "Available,'' like ... Aaron Rodgers (staying in Green Bay?), Russell Wilson (playing nice with the Seahawks?) and Deshaun Watson (with a door just closed.) And Jimmy G. And Teddy Bridgewater. And more.

But it does not mean the Commanders wasted their time and their dime actually making "42'' trade proposals, including a call to the Los Angeles Rams. At all.

