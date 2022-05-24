Skip to main content

Is Rams QB Matthew Stafford Healthy? Availability for OTAs, Camp Uncertain

Matthew Stafford is uncertain of his a plans for Rams OTAs and mini camp

If nothing else, now Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been known as one of the tougher players in the NFL during his playing career.

This past season, Stafford was once again an iron man, playing through a good portion of the season with an elbow injury that required off-season surgery. 

On Monday at OTAs Stafford updated the media on the status of his elbow, and the uncertainty surrounding his plan for camp.

"Don't Know yet," Stafford said, via the Los Angeles Times. "Still working on it.”

Stafford did not go into detail on the issue. However, the Rams' captain insists that his health will be 'better in the long run following the procedure.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stafford is coming off another impressive season in his first year with Sean McVay. On top of a Super Bowl title, Stafford threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes with a passer rating of 102.9.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17068624
Play

Rams HC Sean McVay Thinks WR Tutu Atwell 'Can be That Guy'

McVay recently discussed what he's seen from Atwell so far this offseason.

By Connor Zimmerlee32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago
USATSI_14765264
Play

Rams Re-Sign DB Jake Gervase

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Ram Digest Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago
dickerson mcvay snead
Play

Rams Legend Eric Dickerson Forging Bond with LA's New Rookies

The legendary running back is making his influence felt amongst the Rams' new rookie draft class

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
2 hours ago

As a result, the Rams awarded him with a massive three-year, $129 million extension that guarantees $135 million and will have Stafford locked up through the 2026 season.

Stafford now has four years and $160 million total remaining on his contract.

Stafford currently has a $23 million cap hit for 2022, the final year of his contract. That number ranks 13th among all quarterbacks, per Spotrac. Even before the Rogers deal, a Stafford extension of $45 million per season, would have matched Patrick Mahomes for the largest annual salary in the NFL

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17068624
News

Rams HC Sean McVay Thinks WR Tutu Atwell 'Can be That Guy'

By Connor Zimmerlee32 minutes ago
USATSI_14765264
News

Rams Re-Sign DB Jake Gervase

By Ram Digest Staff2 hours ago
dickerson mcvay snead
News

Rams Legend Eric Dickerson Forging Bond with LA's New Rookies

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
Todd-Gurley-on-knee-health-Well-find-out-in-training-camp
News

Former Rams RB Happy for Super Bowl Win, Not Missing Football

By Timm Hamm5 hours ago
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up before play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘I Really Want Him Back’ - Rams Coach Sean McVay

By Mike Fisher10 hours ago
USATSI_17682101
News

2021 NFL Draft Regrade: How did the Rams Do?

By Connor Zimmerlee11 hours ago
USATSI_17691614
News

'Bad Habits': Cooper Kupp Jokes About Rams QB Matthew Stafford Passing

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 22, 2022
Day136.00.63
News

New Rams WR Allen Robinson Says Coach Sean McVay Will 'Bring The Best Out Of' Him

By Matt GalatzanMay 20, 2022