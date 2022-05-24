Is Rams QB Matthew Stafford Healthy? Availability for OTAs, Camp Uncertain

Matthew Stafford is uncertain of his a plans for Rams OTAs and mini camp

If nothing else, now Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been known as one of the tougher players in the NFL during his playing career.

This past season, Stafford was once again an iron man, playing through a good portion of the season with an elbow injury that required off-season surgery.

On Monday at OTAs Stafford updated the media on the status of his elbow, and the uncertainty surrounding his plan for camp.

"Don't Know yet," Stafford said, via the Los Angeles Times. "Still working on it.”

Stafford did not go into detail on the issue. However, the Rams' captain insists that his health will be 'better in the long run following the procedure.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stafford is coming off another impressive season in his first year with Sean McVay. On top of a Super Bowl title, Stafford threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes with a passer rating of 102.9.

As a result, the Rams awarded him with a massive three-year, $129 million extension that guarantees $135 million and will have Stafford locked up through the 2026 season.

Stafford now has four years and $160 million total remaining on his contract.

Stafford currently has a $23 million cap hit for 2022, the final year of his contract. That number ranks 13th among all quarterbacks, per Spotrac. Even before the Rogers deal, a Stafford extension of $45 million per season, would have matched Patrick Mahomes for the largest annual salary in the NFL

