How Matthew Stafford Thinks Rams Can Avoid 'Super Bowl Hangover' in 2022

Matthew Stafford is trying to help the Rams become the first NFL team to repeat as champs in two decades

The Los Angeles Rams have one focus heading into the offseason -- retain as much of the roster that carried them to a Super Bowl LVI win as possible.

So far, they have been able to achieve a good portion of that goal, while adding additional pieces that could improve the team.

Among those retained pieces were quarterback Matthew Stafford, who signed a massive extension, while Aaron Donald confirmed his desire to return.

The Rams also managed to add stars via the market, in wideout Allen Robinson, and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Now, after a good portion of talent fled the NFC for the AFC in recent weeks, the Rams seem more poised than ever for a chance at a Super Bowl repeat.

USA Today Sports However, during his meeting with the media on Tuesday, Stafford was clear that the Rams will do everything they can to avoid the dreaded 'Super Bowl hangover' and try and get back to the big game next season. The first thing? Not looking back on the past. "I've been a part of this game for a long time, and like you said it is the first Super Bowl win of my career, and probably a lot of guys in (the locker room) as well," Stafford said. "If you play this game long enough, you understand that what you did last year, good, bad or indifferent, doesn't really have much bearing on what you do the following year. There are so many things you have to do to prepare and so many things that have to go right for you during the season as well." USA Today Sports Speaking of last season, Stafford is coming off of a year in which he lit up opposing defenses, on his way to one of the most productive seasons in his 12-year career, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,886 yards and a career-high-tying 41 touchdowns, with 17 interceptions. And If Stafford can cut down on those interceptions, things could get even more favorable for the Rams, with arguably the league's top defense, and one of its most dangerous offenses in his pocket. However, Stafford also knows that he can't look that far down the line and that both he and the Rams, just need to focus on what's ahead in their immediate futures. USA Today Sports

"I think the easiest thing for me to do is just stay in the moment and not worry about what it is going to look like in September right now, or October, November, and December," Stafford said. "Just kind of sit here and say 'what do I need to accomplish today, this week, maybe the first two weeks. Phase one, phase two'... just kind of make those goals and things you are trying to work on make them short term and stay in the moment the best you can."

Stafford and the Rams will begin their quest towards a repeat on Tuesday when the team arrived for voluntary workouts, as they hope to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl Champs in two decades.

