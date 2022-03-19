Odell Beckham Jr. Signing? His Family's Always Favored Cowboys

An Odell Beckham Jr. Move? Know This: His Family Favors The Dallas Cowboys

An Odell Beckham Jr. flashback to mid-season in 2020 ... before his recent force-out of Cleveland and Super Bowl success with the Los Angeles Rams, but also armed with the knowledge that Beckham is a free agent, is presently rehabbing an injury, and might be less of a Los Angeles priority now that the Rams have signed Allen Robinson ...

Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move again, eventually. And if his family gets a vote on the future of the colorful NFL wide receiver?

His family would vote that OBJ joins the Dallas Cowboys.

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler, tore his ACL in a recent Cleveland Browns' win over the Bengals. That means his season is over ... and smart speculation has it that his Browns career may be over as well.

Beckham, the former LSU first-rounder who this year helped Cleveland beat the Cowboys and in previous years tormented Dallas as a member of the New York Giants, recently wrote on social media, "I couldn't tell you why this happened, this one doesn't make much sense. It's not for me to question, but I believe God truly has a plan and is using me for it. Ton of emotions flowing .. just taking some ME time, some time to heal. Thank u all for the Luv... be back soon."

But if "be back soon'' doesn't include a return to his present employer ... then what?

The NFL trade deadline is this afternoon, but a transaction obviously isn't pending here. NFL Network notes that if Cleveland was to move on from the star receiver, it would likely be in an offseason trade, rather than a release. But that is trickier than it seems for Cleveland, because Beckham's contract - though it has three years remaining on it at about $14 million per - is not guaranteed beyond this season.

So if the Browns wish to move on from Beckham, they might not be in the decision-making driver's seat.

Beckham's production is fading, but theoretically, the right spot could rejuvenate him. Is Dallas, with Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb under contract for next year, receiver-needy? The connections do exist. Beckham and Dallas QB Dak Prescott are friends.

But most of all: Beckham's family - his parents and his circle of friends - are based in Dallas, and in Texas and in Louisiana. And if they get a vote? Odell Beckham Jr. will be a Cowboy.

Again, just a flashback. And just food for thought.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.