While Bobby Wagner is having a Pro Bowl caliber season, the Rams simply have not won enough games.

When the Los Angeles Rams signed linebacker Bobby Wagner this offseason they anticipated he would shore up a weakness on defense and help lead the Rams on another Super Bowl run.

It is safe to say at least one of those two outcomes came to fruition, with Wagner playing at a Pro Bowl level in the middle of the Ram's defense. While he might be playing at a high level, Wagner was not ultimately named to the Pro Bowl roster.

The NFC can only take two linebackers and this season those two were Fred Warner and Demario Davis.

Rams' defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, while disappointed that Wagner wasn't selected, was not surprised at the outcome.

“I can’t say it’s surprising when you’re not relevant as we have been and you’re not able to win some of the games that you need to win," Morris said. "Some people like the Bobby Wagner’s, they get snubbed."

"It’s a shame because he’s had a great year, he’s been outstanding, and that all gets lost when you’re not able to win enough games. Those are things that happen even when you’re Bobby Wagner."

While Wagner does have 20 more tackles and three more sacks than Warner while having 29 more tackles and only 1.5 fewer sacks than Davis, his team is struggling mightily.

The Rams sit at 4-10 and have already been eliminated from playoff contention, which unfortunately for Wagner took him out of Pro Bowl consideration despite having another impressive year.

