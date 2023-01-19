Rams Breaking: Aaron Donald Clears Up Retirement Rumor

The best defensive player in the NFL, Aaron Donald, is coming back to the Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has contemplated retirement in each of the last two offseasons.

And for the second year in a row, Donald has decided to return to Los Angeles, confirming his intention to come back to the Rams on Wednesday in a response to his former teammate, Chris Long's, recent podcast appearance.

"Tell'em (Chris Long) yeah I’m playing," Donald tweeted. "Never said I wasn’t."

Last season, Donald recorded 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, and five sacks, nearly half of his production of 2021, when he had 84 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and 26 quarterback hits.

In 2018 Donald signed a shiny, new six-year deal worth $135 million that was set run through 2024, in a deal that made him the fifth-highest-paid defensive player in the league behind T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, Myles Garrett, and Khalil Mack.

Donald is set to make $13.5 million in 2023.

With that contract on the books, Rams GM Wes Snead certainly will have his work cut out for him this offseason, figuring out a way to get his team back on track after its worst record since 2016.

And despite the hefty price, getting back a healthy Donald, the NFL's best defender, will go a long way in that regard.

