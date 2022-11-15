'It'll Be Tough': Rams WR Van Jefferson on Mindset After Cooper Kupp Injury

Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson has spent months getting back to the field after beginning the season on injured reserve with a knee issue.

But as soon as he started to gain his footing, his fellow receiver and Rams superstar Cooper Kupp sustained an injury of his own during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

Kupp, arguably the best receiver in football, "is expected to miss some time" per NFL Network after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter on Sunday. He was visibly upset after having to be helped up since he was unable to put any weight on the ankle.

Jefferson didn't hide the fact that things won't be easy for the Rams without their best player, but he's making sure to keep a steady-headed approach as one of the leaders in the receiving room.

"It'll be tough," Jefferson said Monday. "Praying for healing and praying for everything to be the best for him, but if we are without him we just got to step up for him and make the plays."

Jefferson flashed the ability to make plays in Kupp's absence on Sunday, as he caught a three-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone with three seconds. It was his first touchdown of the season, and even though it was meaningless to the outcome, it could serve as a key piece of momentum as Jefferson, Allen Robinson II and the entire Rams offense looks to "pick up the pace."

"I think everyone knows how important Cooper Kupp is just to this whole offense, but for us as receivers we just got to pick up the pace and try to do the best we can," Jefferson said.

Kupp has accounted for almost all of the notable production in LA's receiving room. He leads the team in catches (72) receiving yards (813), and receiving touchdowns (six).

Jefferson and Robinson will certainly have their work cut out for them when the Rams visit the New Orleans Saints (3-7) on Sunday at 10 a.m. PT.

