The Los Angeles Rams found out the definition of "America's Team" the hard way on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles' path to victory was blocked by not only a dominant defensive effort from the Dallas Cowboys but by an invasion of their expansive fanbase, one that made it difficult for an already struggling offense to merely snap the ball as they tried to erase multiple visitors' leads. Ultimately, the invaders' faith was rewarded with a 22-10 Cowboys victory, Dallas' fourth in a row after losing their opener.

Though the Rams have accomplished plenty in the Inglewood-based facility, including the Super Bowl LVI victory earned in February. Critics of the NFL's return to Los Angeles, however, have decried the stadium's perceived lack of home-field advantage as both the Rams and their AFC co-tenants, the Chargers, have often had to contend with traveling bands of opposing fans.

Sunday was a new challenge entirely as the Rams (2-3) faced Dallas for the first time since SoFi's inaugural contest in September 2020. That original contest was held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dallas fans were more than happy to make up for lost time, and head coach Mike McCarthy took notice.

"It's unbelievable. Just driving in here today, I think of the hundred fans that I know I personally saw ... 80 of them were Cowboy fans, so obviously (that) held up once the game got going," McCarthy said. "The crowd was phenomenal. It was a great atmosphere, (on an) obviously beautiful day here playing against the defending champions."

Dallas made sure to please its well-traveled crowd early on: the team jumped out to a 9-0 lead after returning a fumble back for a touchdown on the Rams' opening drive before setting up a field goal when they blocked a Riley Dixon punt.

Though Los Angeles took no false start penalties usually associated with loud audiences, the offense was noticeably out of sync, especially in the final, futile comeback efforts. Matthew Stafford regularly had to approach the line and repeat his audible calls to be heard over chants of "Defense" and "Beat LA."

A blunt Sean McVay almost couldn't fault Cowboy fans for the takeover.

"It was challenging. They've always been a team that's traveled well," McVay said. "But we've got to give them something to cheer about. Particularly when we're on offense and we got to be able to play more consistently on special teams.”

Despite the critics' thoughts on stadium invasions, the Rams have done well for themselves in Inglewood, boasting a 15-7 record at the facility over its first three seasons. Perhaps a bit of home cooking against a quieter opponent is exactly what the gridiron doctors will prescribe: Los Angeles welcomes in a woebegone conference foe next Sunday, as they'll face a one-win Carolina Panthers team missing both its starting quarterback (Baker Mayfield) and head coach (Matt Rhule) from Week 1.

